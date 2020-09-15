Australia's Usman Khawaja in full flow during a Test match against Pakistan in Dubai. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: The last has not been heard about racism in cricket as Usman Khawaja, the graceful left-hander from Australia, hit out at a perception of him being ‘lazy’ because of his ethnicity.

“I always had that ‘lazy’ undertone when I was growing up and I think part of that was my relaxed nature but part of it was also because I was Pakistani, and sub-continent people were seen as lazy, not doing the hard yards and whatnot,” Khawaja was quoted as saying in cricketc.com.au.

A top order batsman in the Australian team who is admired for an easy grace into his batting, said in the interview: “Running has never been natural to me, so when we used to do lots of fitness testing I wasn’t as good as everyone else. When you put that against where I was from, that did play against me. I like to think we’re starting to move on from that, but there’s definitely still that undertone ... I still hear (similar stereotypes), if someone’s a bit different.’’

Khawaja was born in Pakistan but moved to Australia with his family when he was five. The 33-year-old cricketer has been a key cog in Australia’s top-order, having played 93 internationals since his debut in Test cricket in January 2011.

Khawaja, who has 10 international centuries under his belt, is set to join Cricket Australia (CA) working group tasked with creating an action plan focusing on inclusion and greater cultural diversity within Australian cricket.

“The older I’ve gotten, the more I’ve realised that when it comes to diversity -- especially in cricket in general -- I think we’ve been OK at it but we’re still just not quite there,” Khawaja opined.

“If you look at the landscape in terms of multicultural cricketers around, we’ve got a few subcontinental cricketers -- myself, Gurinder (Sandhu), Arjun Nair, Jason Sangha and Tanveer Sangha coming up through the ranks ... (but) we’ve still got a long way to go,” he added.

Khawaja wishes that Australian cricket produces more role models who can be looked upon by the children from different ethnic backgrounds.

Dan Christian (left), Australian allrounder and a white ball cricket specialist, had revealed that casual racism was rampant in his country's cricket scenario. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

“When you come from a subcontinental family - all of Asia, really - studying is very important. My mum wanted me to stop playing cricket and study, and that happens a lot to guys my age coming through the ranks,” he said.

“Generally with the sub-continent community I know how important that is to mums and dads, so we need to emphasise that, especially with technology these days and studying from distance, there’s no reason why you can’t do both, so long as you have the discipline and you’re prepared to make a lot of sacrifices along the way, Khawaja added.

“Kids need to be given support, we need to talk openly and let them know that, ‘Hey, you’re not the only person going through this, we’ve been through this, we’ve seen this, we’ve dealt with it and we’ve pushed on. You can do the same thing,” he further said.