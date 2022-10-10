Dubai: UAE opener Muhammad Waseem and pacer Junaid Siddique with a five-wicket haul starred for the UAE, but their efforts went in vain as they lost to the West Indies by 17 runs in the first of the two warm-up matches in Melbourne on Monday.
Waseem has the knack of raising his game on the big stage and he once again proved that he has the big match temperament by leading UAE’s run chase. Chasing a target of 153, Waseem scored an unbeaten 69 and put on an unbroken seventh-wicket partnership of 53 in 5.2 overs with Zawar Farid (29). With a bit of support from other batters, UAE could have gone over the line, which would have given the team the much-needed boost ahead of the opener against the Netherlands.
Early trouble
Waseem had also scored a century under pressure in the final of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup qualifiers against Ireland at Al Ameerat in February this year, underlying his potential. His knock contained three six and four fours off 52 balls.
Put in to bat, West Indies ran into early trouble, losing three wickets in the fifth over for just 22 runs, with Siddique claiming one of those wickets. But skipper Nicholas Pooran (46) and Brandon King (64) added a crucial 95-run partnership for the fourth wicket that enabled the two-time Twenty20 world champions to a fighting score of 152 for nine. Siddique ran riot and finished with figures of five for 13 in his four-over spell.
UAE, led by CP Rizwan, will meet Scotland in their final warm-up match on Thursday, three days before their opener.