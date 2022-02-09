Kolkata: The Under-19 Indian team, which earned the fifth World Cup for the country on Saturday night, were guests of honour at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday to watch their seniors take on the West Indies in the second One-day International.
Yash Dhull & Co, along with the support staff, arrived in Ahmedabad only this morning after long haul flights from the Caribbean to Amsterdam, Dubai and Bengaluru. Each member of the squad received Rs 40 lakh (Dh 200,000) while members of the support staff received Rs 25 lakhs each (Dh 125,000) as financial incentive from the BCCI.
''It's a momentous occasion and we are proud to play our part in it. However, with the junior squad and the support staff fresh from international travel and the India and West Indies teams in bio bubble, no interaction between them was possible,'' said a member of the organisers.
The performance of the Indian team, which overcame a rocky start to their campaign when six members of the squad tested positive for Covid-19, had been a talking point in the cricket circles for the last few days. India defeated England by four wickets in the final at Antigua.