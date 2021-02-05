Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates after dismissing England batsman Dan Lawrence to claim his first Test wicket in India during the first Test match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. Image Credit: PTI

Kolkata: It’s unbelievable, but Indian pace ace Jasprit Bumrah on Friday scalped his first Test wicket on the Indian soil as international cricket returned to the country after almost one year with the India-England series which began in Chennai.

Bumrah, 27, had played all his previous 17 Tests overseas, in which he had picked 79 wickets. He got the wicket of Dominic Sibley as England reached 67/2 at Lunch on Day One of the first Test here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Earlier, winning the toss and electing to bat, Rory Burns and Sibley provided England with a solid start as they brilliantly tackled the two Indian pacers - Ishant Sharma and Bumrah.

The duo batted cautiously at the start but once they got settled, they collected runs at a decent rate and put pressure on the Indian bowlers. They stitched a 63-run stand and frustrated the Indian bowlers before Burns gifted away his wicket, attempting a reverse sweep against Ravichandran Ashwin and eventually got caught by wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. Burns scored 33 runs, with the help of two fours, in the 60 deliveries he faced during the course of his innings.

England skipper Joe Root - playing his 100 Test - came after Lawrence’s dismissal and survived some nervy moments, including a close run-out call. However, he made sure the visitors didn’t lose any more wickets going into the break.

Commenting on his decision to bat first, Root said: “We’re going to try and get the best of this wicket.”