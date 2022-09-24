Not worried

After failing to qualify for the Asia Cup held in the UAE, 34-year-old Rizwan is not too worried about the missed opportunity and feels that the team’s focus is now firmly on doing well in the World Cup and for that he is keeping it simple. “It’s huge honour for me to lead the UAE in the World Cup. We have to focus on one match at a time and not look too far ahead. We trying to do things that are in our hand,” he said.

The skipper is backed by a squad that has the right mix of experience and some very good home-grown young talents, who have graduated from the UAE junior ranks. “We have a good squad with a lot of match-winners, who on their day could win the match on their own. We are gelling quite well in the matches and looking forward to the upcoming task,” Rizwan added.

The high-flying UAE will face plenty of big challenges ahead. They are on Group A with Sri Lanka, Namibia and Netherlands in Round One of the World Cup, to begin in Australia on October 16. But the skipper feels the team is not overtly concerned by the opponents, but focus more on their own skills and game plan.

“We know we are in a strong group and Sri Lanka is one of the best teams. But we have to focus on our own strengths and try to execute our skills better than worrying about our opponents. Yes, we analyse their strengths for planning, but we are not concerned about the opponent teams and give our best shot,” Rizwan said on the team’s philosophy while approaching a match or a tournament.

Robin Singh, Director of Cricket, Emirates Cricket Board and the coach of the team echoed Rizwan’s sentiments.

“Every team is beatable in T20 on their given day, so you should believe in yourself. It’s all about belief and trust and backing your ability to get through it. If you can get those things right, then all other things will fall into place. That’s why these two games against Bangladesh become extremely important for us to understand where we stand. We are not going there to play Bangladesh, we want to win against Bangladesh. It’s all about winning from here onwards,” said the former India all-rounder.

While the team is buzzing with excitement, it is also a big opportunity for the young talents like Vriitya Aravind, the vice-captain of the team, Aayan Khan, Karthik Meiyappan and Aryan Lakra, to name a few, to showcase their skills against Bangladesh and further cement their spots in the World Cup.