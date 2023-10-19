Dubai: It’s no secret that top Indian cricketers love cars, particularly the sports cars. Despite their hectic schedule they sneak in a chance to take out their mean machine and revv up the engine on the Indian roads.
Recently it was the Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma who was caught in the radar.
Overspeeding
According to reports from the Indian media, Rohit received three speeding tickets on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway driving his Lamborghini. The 36 year old was driving to join his team in Pune ahead of the Bangladesh clash in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup and is supposedly have reached speeds of over 200km/h consistently.
The traffic police worried about Rohit’s safety suggested that the Indian captain use the team bus with police escort instead.
Rohit has had a fine run in the World Cup so far smashing a few records in the process. He is the fourth-top run-scorer in the tournament with 217 runs in three matches.