Indian batsman Rishabh Pant plays a shot against Pakistan in their ICC T20 World Cup match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

India take on Pakistan in the evening match in the Super-12s of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup game at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Follow live updates & scores.

Pakistan must be happy after their bowlers did great job to restrict India to 151/7 in 20 overs. A combination of right and left handed bowling worked very well.

20 overs - India 151/7

India set a teasing target of 152 for Pakistan.

OUT!

Pandya leaves, caught outside the circle by Babar Azam as Pakistan's catching has been excellent today. India finish at 151/7 after a disastrous start.

Haris Rauf bowled the last over. He has proved himself a handy bowler in the slog overs, hardly giving away any runs. It was again a slow leg-cutter which was caught on short long off by captain Babar.

OUT!

End of Kohli as he tries for a mighty heave at 57. A fine effort under pressure and one senses it could be a match on here. Will India end up 10-15 runs short?

Afridi looks unplayable at the moment as he tempted Kohli to edge a slower bouncer to wicket keeper Mohammad Rizwan. It's the 3rd wicket for Afridi today.

Shaheen Afridi of Pakistan celebrate the wicket of Virat Kohli. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Star of the evening Pakistan's pace ace Shaheen Afridi is back for his 4th and final over. His job is to restrict Kohli and big hitter Pandya.

OUT!

Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali strikes again. Jadeja mistimed the slow off-cutter and it is caught by Nawaz on long on. Some relief for Ali who has been so far the most expensive bowler for Pakistan conceding 44 runs in his 4 overs spell. Two more overs to go.

Kohli's 50 comes off 45 balls. He adjusts to the short length of a Hasan delivery for yet another four and then Jadeja picks up another valuable 4 runs. How much can India get to with two overs still to go after this?

Final four overs. These will decide the fate of the match, India are on 110/4 thanks to some excellent bowling. Pakistan has so far been superb in the field making no mistakes and saving a lot of runs. But the bowlers still need to avoid Kohli's big hitting in the final overs...

A vintage cover drive from Kohli as he uses Hasan Ali's pace. The pressure has brought out the best in the Indian captain as he nears what could be a well-deserved half-century. 110/4 after 16.

15 overs - India 100/4

15 overs gone, terrafic effort by the Pakistani bowlers so far especially Afridi and spinner Shadab who have not allowed India's batters including Kohli and big hitter Jadeja swing their arms freely. Shadab completes his brilliant bowling spell with 1 wicket in 4 overs for 22 runs.

Shadab Khan struck again to remove Pant who was getting dangerous. This is why right-handed off-spinners are dangerous for left-handed batsmen.

Shadab Khan of Pakistan celebrate the wicket of Indian batsman Rishabh Pant. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

OUT!

Pant's cameo of 39 comes to an end but he has done his job. Interesting to see Jadeja coming out ahead of Pandya while India are yet to cross the 100-run mark in the 14th over. 84/4 now.

Indian batsman Rishabh Pant hits a six against Pakistan. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Pant brings off a single-handed six off Hasan Ali over square leg and then another as he reads a slower one early straight down the ground. Excellent stuff as India move to 80/3 in 12th over. An absorbing contest going on here in front of a 70% capacity crowd.

Good over by pacer Harif Rauf who gave away only 6 runs, restricting the Indian batsmen to take singles and preventing any big hitting.

Pakistan have done well so far in restricting India to 60/3 after 10 overs. But the dangerous Kohli is still there. Pakistan will have to weave their magic to get him out. It is time to bring in pacer Haris Rauf...

India 60/3 at halfway mark as both Kohli and Pant are playing some sensible cricket at this point. However, anything less than 150-160 will be below par as there will be the dew factor when Pakistan chase later.

Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez appeals against Rishabh Pant. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Rishabh Pant tries to attack Shadab Khan but survives a confident appeal in front of the wicket while trying to reverse sweep. India 52/3 after 9 overs and it looks like it might be a low-scoring game.

India captain Virat Kohli plays a shot against Pakistan. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Second bowling change. Vice Captain Shaddab, right-handed spinner comes in to bowl replacing Afridi who completes his brilliant three-over spell. He conceded only seven runs in his first over. Pakistani bowlers have not so far allowed Indian batsmen to swing their arms. 39/3 in 7 overs.

A poor powerplay performance by Indian batsmen as they finish at 36/3. Rishabh Pant has joined Kohli and he has to play against his grain today.

OUT!

India lose their third wicket for 31. Pacer Hasan Ali comes in to bowl and a fantastic catch is taken by Mohammed Rizwan and Suryakumar Yadav goes for 11.

Hasan Ali of Pakistan celebrate the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Virat Kohli refuses to get bogged down as he picks up Shaheen Afridi for a six. Kohli & Sky trying to weather the early storm. 30/2 after 5 overs.

Good performance by the Pakistani bowlers, especially Shaheen Afridi, so far. They have restricted India to only to 30 runs from 5 overs.

Imad Waseem, the left arm Pakistan spinner, is keeping it simple and bowling around the wicket to India's right handed batsmen making it difficult for them to hit big. He conceded 10 runs in two overs. Not bad at all considering Kohli is on the pitch.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, the two experienced Indian openers, singed by the pace of left-arm Shaheen Afridi. At 8/2 in the third over, skipper Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav has quite a task to rebuild now. India 14/2 after 3 overs.

OUT!

KL Rahul is bowled by Shaheen. India 6/2.

Shaheen Afridi struck again and India have lost their second wicket. It was a perfect delivery and Rahul did not read it. Afridi has been unplayable so far.

Shaheen Afridi of Pakistan celebrates the wicket of India's KL Rahul. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

1 over - India 2/1

OUT!

Rohit Sharma is out first ball and Shaheen Afridi has his man! Afridi lives up to this reputation. Since his T20 debut in February 2018, he has taken a wicket in the first over 20 times in 61 innings (and once he took two in the first over, so 21 wickets in first overs altogether. Electrifying start.

Rohit Sharma is out first ball and Shaheen Afridi has his man. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

There are a few interesting choices in both the line-ups. Pakistan have retained both their senior allrounders Shoaib Malik and Mohammed Hafeez for the big game while India have preferred their mystery bowler Varun Chakravarthy - as he is still new in international cricket and there is a x-factor about him.

Hello and welcome from Dubai International Stadium. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam wins the toss and decides to field. Match No. 16 of T20 World Cup to begin soon.

India's captain Virat Kohli (left) and his Pakistan's counterpart Babar Azam arrive on the field for the toss during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE. Pakistan won the toss and decided to field. Image Credit: AFP

Team news

India: 1 KL Rahul 2 Rohit Sharma 3 Virat Kohli (capt) 4 Suryakumar Yadav 5 Rishabh Pant (wk) 6 Hardik Pandya 7 Ravindra Jadeja 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 9 Varun Chakravarthy 10 Mohammed Shami 11 Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam (capt) 2 Mohammad Rizwan (wk) 3 Fakhar Zaman 4 Mohammad Hafeez 5 Shoaib Malik 6 Asif Ali 7 Shadab Khan 8 Imad Wasim 9 Hasan Ali 10 Haris Rauf 11 Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Gulf News Report

Dubai: The Dubai International Stadium is expected to be full with 70% capacity when former champions India and Pakistan play each other in an all-important group game of the ICC T20 World Cup game this evening. Both skippers Virat Kohli and Babar Azam will strive to see their teams get off to a winning start to give their campaign the right momentum.

The UAE has, historically, been a witness to some classic contests by these two teams ever since international cricket came here via the CBFS series in Sharjah. The last time the two played in Dubai were in the 2018 Asia Cup.