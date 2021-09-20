By K.R.Nayar Chief Cricket Writer Dubai: Former Indian allrounder Robin Singh has been appointed as the new coach of the UAE national cricket team, according to the Emirates Cricket Board. The 56-year-old cricketer, who had represented India in one Test and 136 ODIs between 1989 and 2001, had grown into an accomplished coach And had conducted his coaching clinics in Dubai. He had been associated with the Indian Premier League's highly successful Mumbai Indians, Caribbean Premier League's Barbados Tridents since 2013 and T10 franchises in the T10 league here. More to follow…
Indian cricket team will start their 2021-22 season with a home series against New Zealand. Image Credit: AFP

New Delhi: New Zealand will return to the sub-continent in November to play three Twenty20 Internationals and two Test matches in India, two months after abandoning their tour of Pakistan over safety concerns.

The series against New Zealand will kickstart India’s 2021-22 home season which includes four Tests, three one-dayers and four Twenty20 Internationals, the Indian cricket board said in a statement on Monday.

New Zealand called off their limited-overs tour of Pakistan minutes before the opening fixture in Rawalpindi on Friday following a security alert from their government.

India could not host the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) or the Twenty20 World Cup because of the COVID-19 surge in the country this year.

Both tournaments have been shifted to the United Arab Emirates, with Oman also hosting some T20 World Cup matches.

West Indies will arrive in India in February to play six limited-overs matches, followed by Sri Lanka who will face their hosts in two tests and three Twenty20 Internationals.

South Africa will tour India in June to play six Twenty20 matches.