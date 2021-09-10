India forfeits match for not being able to field team, series set to be a 2-2 draw

India captain Virat Kohli celebrates with teammates after winning fourth Test match against England at The Oval. Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata: The fifth and final Test between England and India, scheduled to begin at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday, has been cancelled due to Covid-19 fears. The match will be officially deemed as 'forfeited' by India for not being able to field a team and the series is set to be treated as a 2-2 draw.

The England & Wales Cricket Board said in a statement: "Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth Test between England and India Men due to start today at Old Trafford, will be cancelled.

"Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside the camp, India are regrettably unable to field a team.

"We send our sincere apologies to fans and partners for this news, which we know will cause immense disappointment and inconvenience to many."

The development comes after another round of intense discussions between the BCCI and the ECB after India's assistant physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar returned a positive Covid-19 test on Thursday. A number of Indian players are known to be close to Parmar and late on Thursday night, the go-ahead was initially given after all of them tested negative.

A media report earlier said that more than one India player had expressed concerns about taking the field about Parmar's positive result and discussions were on if the start of the Test could be deferred.