In the post-match Analysis with former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson after India’s loss to New Zealand, he said there was no doubt that the Kiwi’s bowlers bowled well and suffocated the Indian batsman.
He also said that batting first is a big worry for most of the teams as they are finding it difficult to set a total which can be defended.
In the air
He also said India were unlucky and that whatever shots the players played in the air they went straight to the New Zealand fielders adding that India did not have the rub of the green.
Watson went on to say that Kane Williamson had a variety in the bowling attack which helped him match up against every Indian batsman.
Lastly he said strange things happen in the shortest format of the game and he believes now India has nothing to lose and can play freely and if Afghanistan manage to beat New Zealand, India has the advantage of playing against Namibia and Scotland knowing they can improve their net run rate.