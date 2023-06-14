Dubai: Allrounders, veteran Rohan Mustafa and young Ali Nasser, shone for the UAE during the narrow win over Nepal in the warm-up game for the World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe on Monday.

Chasing a target of 276, UAE’s chase was anchored by Rohan Mustafa, who come in after the loss of the fourth wicket and compiled a battling half-century.

The left-hander was in the middle for the final over, which saw two wickets fall as Nepal did all they could to eke out the win. However, UAE snatched victory off the penultimate ball of the innings.

Positive score

Aasif Sheikh continued his strong ODI form year to anchor Nepal’s 275 in an enthralling battle. The right-handed opener, who scored his maiden ODI century earlier this year, had compiled 76 at the halfway stage, and then watched as his older brother Aarif and Kushal Malla kept Nepal’s positive scoring going.

Young Ali Nasser, who made his debut against West Indies at the Sharjah Stadium earlier this month, continues to develop into a strong allrounder with consistent performances. After scoring two half-centuries in the three-match One Day Internationals against West Indies before leaving for Zimbabwe, shone with the ball, claiming four wickets in the end overs to peg back Nepal from scoring a big total.

Young allrounder Ali Nasser has been shining with the bat and the ball in the last few matches. Image Credit: Source: ECB Twitter

“I try to produce a consistent performance and be a permanent member of the UAE squad. And that means that I have to also need to bowl better because I’m selected as an all-rounder,” he told Gulf News after his debut knock.

The victory over Nepal should be a big boost to the young squad, who will be playing West Indies again in a warm-up clash in Harare on Thursday. It is important for UAE to beat teams like West Indies before the start of the Qualifiers, where UAE will take on Sri Lanka in the opener on Monday. UAE are in Group B along with Sri Lanka, Oman, Scotland and Ireland.

Adjusting to conditions

Hosts Zimbabwe made a strong start to their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 preparations after beating Oman on the first day of warm-up matches.

There were also wins for Ireland, West Indies and Sri Lanka, as teams adjust to the conditions in Harare and Bulawayo.

Harry Tector produced the highest score of the day with 149 not out as Ireland chased down 312 against the USA, while spin twins Yannic Cariah and Roston Chase bowled West Indies to victory over Scotland.

Fine start

Zimbabwe defeated Oman by 28 runs as Sikandar Raza starred with bat and ball. Zimbabwe made a fine start in Harare as Raza hit an unbeaten century, retiring at 109 from 66 balls having come in at 111 for three. The all-rounder put on 136 with Ryan Burl, who fell to Bilal Khan two overs after Raza retired, as Zimbabwe posted 367 for six from their 50 overs.