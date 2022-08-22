Lahore: Mohammad Hasnain will replace injured fast bowler Shaheen Afridi in the Pakistan squad for the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said today.
Pakistan suffered a major blow at the weekend when Shaheen was ruled out of the Twenty20 tournament in the UAE and the following T20 international home series against England with a knee injury.
The 22-year-old Hasnain will join the squad from Britain, where he has been playing in The Hundred tournament.
Big Bash league
He was banned from bowling internationally in January after his action was reported during a stint in Australia’s domestic Big Bash League, but was cleared to return in June after remodelling his action.
Hasnain was again embroiled in controversy last week when Australian allrounder Marcus Stoinis appeared to question the legality of his action during a match in The Hundred.
The Pakistan squad will reach the UAE later today after winning the three-match one-day international series against the Netherlands.
Former champions Pakistan begin their Asia Cup campaign in an Aug. 28 blockbuster against arch-rivals India in Dubai.