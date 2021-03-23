Kolkata: Shikhar Dhawan, senior Indian opener, and KL Rahul signalled a welcome return to form as India piled up a daunting 317 for the loss of five wickets in their first One-day International against England in Pune today.
Dhawan, who along with Rohit Sharma, had been the architect of many a memorable win in white ball cricket for India was unlucky to miss out on a well-deserved century when he was caught by Eoin Morgan off Ben Stokes for a fluent 98 off 106 deliveries (11 fours, two sixes). Rahul, who looked totally short on confidence in the just-concluded T20 series as opener, found his niche at number five with a graceful 62 off 43 deliveries.
Skipper Virat Kohli chipped in with 56 while the surprise package was debutant Krunal Pandya, who hammered 58 off 31 deliveries.