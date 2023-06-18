Dubai: Winning is all about momentum and positive attitude and UAE are banking on both these factors when they begin their ICC World Cup Qualifier against Sri Lanka in Bulawayo on Monday.

UAE have taken their preparations for this important assignment a few notches higher by playing a three-match One Day International series against the West Indies earlier this month. The two warm-up games in Zimbabwe, where the UAE won against Nepal and lost the second against West Indies, have given the Muhammad Waseem-led team the opportunity to test all their permutations to get the right combination for the Qualifiers, where the top two teams get a chance to enter the 50-over World Cup to be held in India later this year.

“The preparations have always been good. We’ve continuously given the strategies and the plan as to how to work out the things. As a team, we are in a good space and it’s good to see different batsmen getting runs in various games, which is good from the game’s perspective,” said Basil Hameed, who scored a century against West Indies in the last warm-up.

“Everybody is in a positive frame of mind and body-language. I hope we could continue the momentum we got in these two matches and take it forward to achieve something big.”

The senior pro in the team, Hameed has been making his return to the UAE team count and the all-rounder continues to believe that the team’s cause comes ahead of his personal milestones.

“In the last series, I scored 49 in the second ODI against West Indies in Sharjah and the confidence was there. There will be some instances in the game when you get the slot balls, you instantly play those balls rather than seeing the milestones. It was quite a natural game for me,” said the 31-year-old with a Master’s degree in Marketing and Human Resources.

The unbeaten 122 against West Indies in the warm-up is the result of a counter move executed to perfection by the UAE batter. The century also strengthens the UAE middle order, which is a mix of youth and experience. Along with Basil, power-hitter Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa and the addition of young all-rounder Ali Naseer lend great depth to the UAE batting on hard, bouncy surfaces in Zimbabwe.

“It was very important for me to get a big score and to make an impact for myself. Obviously, when you are playing against a Test nation, there are certain hurdles. The initial plan was to see off the bowlers, and once I got to know their approach, then I had to choose my scoring areas accordingly. When the spinners came in, I cashed in on the opportunity to hit the ball out of the park, that’s my strength. I believed in myself and backed myself, it paid off,” said an elated Basil Hameed.

A century, even it comes in a warm-up match, against a Test-playing nation is set to boost the morale of Basil, and the rest of the UAE batting unit.

“I didn’t change my game much. All I did was to take the game deep. Obviously, when you play against teams, you will rarely get loose balls and their planning is precise. So I had to play three or four overs to understand what they were trying to do in order to switch my scoring areas depending on the bowlers strategy. So nothing was different, but the mindset was clear,” he said, adding the bouncy wickets in Zimbabwe will be a big challenge to the bowlers.

West Indies were in a spot of bother at 198 for seven in 31.5 overs, but Rowman Powell’s century and his partnership with Keemo Paul took West Indies to a mammoth 374 for nine in 50 overs. Chasing the target, UAE managed to score 260 for nine in 50 overs with Vriitya Aravind also scoring a half-century.

“These wickets are quite hard and bouncy. So once you get your eye in as a batter, your job becomes easy and vice versa as a bowler, it becomes really tough,” added the off-spinner, who had played for Kerala in the India’s domestic Ranji Trophy and the age-group categories, and credited his formative years for his development as a cricketer.

The UAE, in their previous meeting in the Twenty20 World Cup first round, ran Sri Lanka close with UAE leg-spinner Karthik Meiyappan getting a hat-trick. Though it is a new game and a new venue, the UAE will be carrying that confidence into Monday’s game.

“As a bowling unit, we have understood what are the areas we need to bowl and what are the right field placements we need to have on these tracks. We have been good as a group this year so far and we hope we get back into the rhythm and restrict any team under 250 or 275, which will be very good,” he concluded.

World Cup Qualifier fixtures (start time 11am UAE)

June 19:

Sri Lanka v UAE, Queen’s Sports Club

Ireland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club

June 20:

Zimbabwe v Netherlands, Harare Sports Club

Nepal v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club

June 21:

Ireland v Scotland, Queen’s Sports Club

Oman v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club

June 22:

West Indies v Nepal, Harare Sports Club

Netherlands v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club

June 23:

Sri Lanka v Oman, Queen’s Sports Club

Scotland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club

June 24:

Zimbabwe v West Indies, Harare Sports Club

Netherlands v Nepal, Takashinga Cricket Club

June 25:

Sri Lanka v Ireland, Queen’s Sports Club

Scotland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club

June 26:

Zimbabwe v USA, Harare Sports Club

West Indies v Netherlands, Takashinga Cricket Club

June 27:

Sri Lanka v Scotland, Queen’s Sports Club

Ireland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club

June 29:

Super 6: A2 v B2, Queen’s Sports Club

June 30:

Super 6: A3 v B1, Queen’s Sports Club

Playoff: A5 v B4, Takashinga Cricket Club

July 1:

Super 6: A1 v B3, Harare Sports Club

July 2:

Super 6: A2 v B1, Queen’s Sports Club

Playoff: A4 v B5, Takashinga Cricket Club

July 3:

Super 6: A3 v B2, Harare Sports Club

July 4:

Super 6: A2 v B3, Queen’s Sports Club

Playoff: 7th v 8th Takashinga Cricket Club

July 5:

Super Six: A1 v B2, Harare Sports Club

July 6:

Super Six: A3 v B3, Queen’s Sports Club

Playoff: 9th v 10th Takashinga Cricket Club

July 7:

Super Six: A1 v B1, Harare Sports Club

July 9: