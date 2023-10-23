1 of 5
PAKISTAN OPT TO BAT: Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique plays a sweep shot against Afghanistan during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India, on October 23, 2023. Pakistan, who elected to bat, scored 56 in the powerplay, before Imam-ul-Haq (17) was dismissed. Shafique went on score a stroke-filled 58.
CAPTAIN COURAGEOUS: Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam watches the ball. He struck 74 and shared three significant partnerships with Shafique, Saud Shakeel (25) and Shadab Khan (40).
WICKET DELIGHT: Afghanistan’s Noor Ahmad celebrates after claiming the wicket of Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan. Left-arm leg-spinner Ahmed, 18, was the pick of Afghan bowlers, dismissing Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique and Babar Azam — all big wickets.
BLAZING AWAY: Pakistan’s Iftikhar Ahmed lashed a 27-ball 40 with two fours and four sixes in a late assault that pushed Pakistan past 280. They finished at 282/7 in 50 overs.
OPENING SALVO: Afghanistan’s opening batsmen Ibrahim Zadran (left) talks with his teammate Rahmanullah Gurbaz. They added 79 in the first 10 overs and 130 in 21.1 overs before Gurbaz (65) was caught at third man.
