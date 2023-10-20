1 of 10
PAKISTAN WIN TOSS: Australia’s captain Pat Cummins (left) tosses the coin as his Pakistan’s counterpart Babar Azam watches before the start of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India, on October 20, 2023. Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl. Leg-spinner Usama Mir replaces Shadab Khan for Pakistan, while Australia field an unchanged side.
BLISTERING START: Australia’s Mitchell Marsh plays a square cut. Marsh (32) and David Warner (40) put on an unbeaten 82 as Australia raced away in the powerplay. Warner was dropped on 10 by Usama Mir off Shahid Afridi, and after that Australia haven’t looked back. The openers took 24 from Haris Rauf’s first over.
FIFTY FOR WARNER: Australia’s David Warner plays a shot against Pakistan. After a dropped chance when he was 10, Warner has blazed away to reach his half century in 38 deliveries.
PEP TALK: Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam (left) talks with pace bowler Haris Rauf, who conceded 24 runs in his first over as Mitchell Marsh and David Warner turned up the heat.
WARNER’S WALTZ: Australia’s David Warner celebrates after scoring a century against Pakistan. Dropped at 10 off Shaheen Shah Afridi, Warner unleashed a barrage of shots before being dismissed for 163 runs (124 balls) by Haris Rauf.
MARSH’S MILESTONE: Australia’s Mitchell Marsh (back) celebrates with his teammate David Warner after scoring a century against Pakistan. Marsh and Warner strung together 259 runs (203 balls) for the first wicket. Marsh was dismissed for 121 (108 balls) by Shaheen Shah Afridi.
A DUCK FOR MAXWELL: Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia’s Glenn Maxwell, who was dismissed off the first ball he faced.
USAMA’S REWARD: Pakistan’s Usama Mir (centre) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia’s Steve Smith (7). That was the third Australian wicket to fall, at 284.
FIVER FOR AFRIDI: Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Marcus Stoinis. After the early Australian assault of Mitchell Marsh (121) and David Warner (163), Afridi returned to peg back Australia to 367/9. He returned figures of 5-54.
50 FOR ABDULLAH: Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique plays a shot against Australia. In the company of Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique gave Pakistan a solid start, chasing Australia’s 367. Abdullah Shafique’s 50 came off 52 balls.
