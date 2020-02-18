Sana Mir Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Dubai Sports City’s ICC Academy, the state-of-the-art cricket facility located at the premises of the International Cricket Council (ICC), hosted Sana Mir, former captain of Pakistan women’s cricket team, as part of her visit to the UAE.

Currently ranked No 1 among women’s ODI bowlers in the ICC Player Rankings, Mir said: “Cricket culture in the UAE is exciting, which is a testament to the country’s development of facilities for spectators and enthusiasts to enjoy the sport.

“Cricket’s fan base is growing rapidly in the region and institutions such as the International Cricket Council in Dubai Sports City are essential to promoting the sport to cricket fans with International matches, as well as the next generation of cricketers through its academy. It is also great to see more girls getting involved in the sport as the ICC Academy provides specific cricket programmes for girls, in addition to its modern facilities and supportive coaching staff.”

During her visit, the ICC Academy coaches conducted coaching sessions along with Sana Mir for children from different schools and ICCA Strikers participants. While interacting with the budding cricketers, Mir gave tips and shared her vast experience — focusing especially on the World Cup, including the challenges she faced during that time, as well as the most rewarding moments.