Dhaka: Pakistan were 161-2 at stumps on the first day of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday after the final session was lost to bad light.
Play did not resume after the tea break, with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam batting on 60 alongside Azhar Ali, 36 not out, after left-arm spinner Taijul Islam removed openers Abdullah Shafique (25) and Abid Ali (39).
Azam led the batting charge in his 99-ball innings, which included seven fours and a six by tea, and brought up his 19th Test fifty after rain briefly halted the game.
Taijul earlier ended a 59-run opening partnership when he bowled Abdullah Shafique for 25 runs through the gate, before Abid Ali chopped one onto his stumps after knocking up 39 runs including six boundaries.
Taijul could also have dismissed Azhar if the third umpire had not given him the benefit of the doubt.
Bangladesh reviewed the not out call from the on-field umpire and with the ultra-edge showing an inconclusive touch of the ball to bat, the decision could not be overturned.
Pakistan lead the two-Test series 1-0 after winning the first Test by eight wickets.
The visitors fielded an unchanged squad from the first Test while Bangladesh handed Mahmudul Hasan a Test debut and brought in Shakib Al Hasan and Khaled Ahmed in three changes to the team.
Saif Hassan, Yasir Ali and Abu Jayed were dropped from the opening Test.