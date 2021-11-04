Bangladesh's captain Mahmudullah (centre) plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match against Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE. Image Credit: AFP

Australia and Bangladesh clash in the Super-12 Group 1 T20 World Cup match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Follow for updates and live scores...

Australia need 74 from 20 overs

Taskin Ahmed is set to open the bowling for Bangladesh while David Warner and Aaron Finch are in the middle for Australia. They will be looking to wrap this is up inside 10 overs which will boost their net run rate.

Mid-match summary: Adam Zampa strikes rich as Bangladesh are all out for 73

By Gautam Bhattacharyya, Senior Associate Editor

Dubai: Bengladesh’s woeful campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup continued as their batsman simply failed to show any character against Australian bowling here, being skittled out for 73 in 15 overs after being sent into bat.

The paltry total, Bangladesh’s second lowest in this format after 70 against New Zealand, offers Australia a golden opportunity to wrap this one up as quickly as possible to catch up on the run-rate and claw back to second spot in their group.

Leg spinner Adam Zampa was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-19-5, while Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood chipped in with two wickets each.

Bangladesh 73 all out in 15 overs

An abysmal batting performance from Bangladesh as they are 73 all out in 15 overs, their second lowest total in T20s aftera 70 all out against New Zealand before. Zampa finish with 4-0-19-5. Australia will be looking to finish this one off quickly to boost their run-rate.

OUT!

Skipper Mamudullah's brief resistance also ends as his tickle off Mitchell Starc is caught well by a diving Wade. Is Bangladesh hurtling to their lowest T20 total here? It's an abysmal 65/8 after 13 overs.

OUT!

Zampa ends Bangladesh's mini-revival by claiming Shamim and then Mehdi Hassan off back-to-back deliveries. Bangladesh 64/7 after 12 overs as their woeful campaign continues. The Bangladesh media, who have given the press box a full look this afternoon, are crestfallen.

10 overs - Ban 58/5

We are at the halfway stage and it could not have been much better for Australia. Can Bangladesh last the full 20 overs?

50 up for Bangladesh

Bangladesh cross the 50-mark, thanks largely to some positive batting from young Naim. He picks up Zampa against the spin for their first six of their innings. They will have to wait for the right opportunities against such a relentless attack.

Bangladesh's Mohammad Naim plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE.

7 overs - Ban 38/5

Afif Hussain is the next man and a procession is well and truely on. A golden pair for him as he drives at a googly and Finch completes a chest-high catch. At 38/5 after 7 overs, the point is if Bangladesh can bat through 50 overs.

OUT!

Bangladesh are now 33/5...

OUT!

Bangladesh batters struggle to find answers to this Australian pace attack. Mohammed Naim, the left-hander who looked the only one in control, tries a pull a shade early and is caught at square leg. 32/4

OUT!

Bangladesh are collapsing here!

Maxwell strikes in his first over in powerplay. Mushfiqur Rahim, another seasoned campaigner, is caught in front of the wicket as Bangladesh are left gasping at 10/3.

OUT!

A disastrous start from Bangladesh. Sarkar, an experienced opener, chops one from Hazlewood onto his stumps. 6/2 after 2 overs.

1 over - Ban 2/1

Soumya Sarkar is the new batter.

OUT!

Golden duck for Das! Mitchell Starc strikes early.

Australia win toss, will field first.

Good afternoon and welcome to the live coverage of Australia vs Bangladesh from the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Australia have won the toss and have elected to field first.

The Teams

Australia have made one change with Mitchell Marsh back for Ashton Agar. Mustafizur Rahman returns for Bangladesh.

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Bangladesh: Liton Das(wk), Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Australia should have too much quality for Bangladesh

By Gautam Bhattacharyya, Senior Associate Editor

Dubai: Australia will look to make the most against a demoralized Bangladesh in their Group I Super-12 match of ICC T20 World Cup at Dubai International Stadium this afternoon and boost their semi-final hopes.

Aaaron Finch’s men, who were taken to the cleaners by England in their previous outing, has had a few days’ rest and should find the task relatively easy against the Tigers – who have failed to live up to their reputation of an extremely competitive outfit.