Australia and New Zealand chase their first ICC Men’s T20 World Cup as they clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight. Who will be the winners? To find out, follow for live updates.
8 overs - Aus 60/1 (Target 173)
Santner yields 10 runs, including a six to Mitchell Marsh. Australia are 60/1 in 8 overs
7 overs - Aus 51/1
Seven off Sodhi's first over. The Australians have refused to chance their arm with Warner and Marsh content to pick singles and an odd two. 51/1 in 7 overs. Now a double-spin attack. Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santer joins the attack.
6 overs - Aus 43/1
Australia are 43/1 at the end of the powerplay. That's better than New Zealand. Now the spin test comes in the form of leggie Ish Sodhi.
Warner has picked up from where he left off against Pakistan. He deposits Southee over midwicket and Australia are cruising despite the loss of Aaron Finch.
41/1 in 5.1 overs
4 overs - Aus 30/1 (Target 173)
15 runs from the first four balls of the over as Adam Milne is smashed around by Marsh.
3 overs - Aus 15/1 (Target 173)
That was an excellent Trent Boult over.
OUT!
Finch departs for just 5, it's a huge wicket for New Zealand. Aus 15-1
2 overs - Aus 10-0 (Target 173)
Finch is off the mark but that inside edge just missed the stumps. It was an expensive over with 10 runs coming off it.
1 over - Aus 1/0 (Target 173)
Big appeal for lbw! Finch has a swing and a miss at Trent Boult's penultimate delivery. Kane Williamson says no...
So then, Australia need 173 to win their first Men's T20 World Cup trophy. Aaron Finch and David Warner are in the middle. Here we go...
Mid-match summary: Williamson lashes out in fine style
Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor
It was a Kane Williamson show at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final. The New Zealand skipper struck a 47-ball 85 to steer his side to 172/4 in 20 overs after being put in to bat by Australia. Josh Hazlewood was left to rue a dropped catch off Mitchell Starc when Williamson was on 21. After that, the Kiwi captain powered away at the Dubai International Stadium.
Starc came in for severe punishment. After New Zealand crawled to 32/1 at the end of powerplay and 57/1 in 10 overs, Williamson took charge and Starc’s two overs cost him 27 runs.
A target of 173 is well within Australia’s sights. But if New Zealand grab a couple of wickets in the powerplay, we could get a different result. This chase is going a super ride.
20 overs - NZ 172/4 - Australia need 173 to win T20 World Cup
Nine runs from the final Starc over. New Zealand finish at 172/4 in 20 overs. Can Australia reach 173? We shall find out soon.
OUT!
Williamson departs after a brilliant innings of 85 from 47 balls. It propelled New Zealand to 148. So double strike for Hazlewood.
149/4 in 18 overs
OUT!
Third New Zealand wicket falls. Glenn Phillips exits. Swings Hazlewood straight to midwicket.
144/3 in 17.2 overs
17 overs - NZ 144/2
Amid the Williamson blitzkrieg, Cummins bowls an 8-run over. New Zealand are 144/2 in 17 overs
16 overs - NZ 136/2
Williamson is leading the charge. Four fours and a superbly flicked six off Starc push New Zealand to 136/2 in 16 overs. The Aussies must be ruing that dropped catch. 22 runs from the Starc over.
15 overs - NZ 114/2
Glenn Phillips decided to have a go at Zampa, bowling his final over of the tournament. A six and a four materialised. Zampa finished with figures of 1-26. and New Zealand are 114/2 in 15 overs
BIG HIT!
50 for Williamson
Last 12 balls yielded only 22 runs. So Williamson decides to take on Maxwell. A one-handed shot flies over midwicket for six. And he follows it up with another six. That's Williamson's fifty. Hazlewood would be worried after dropping him at 21.
97/2 in 13 overs
OUT!
Zampa strikes. Just when New Zealand were shifting gears, Guptill's swipe landed in the hands of Stoinis at midwicket. 76/2 in 11.1 overs. Australia would want to rein in New Zealand with that wicket.
CATCH DROPPED!
Hazlewood spills the catch at fine leg off Williamson. Starc the bowler. The New Zealand captain celebrates with a pull to the midwicket boundary. Three fours in the over, and Starc has given away 19 runs in the over. New Zealand are stepping up the pace.
76/1 in 11 overs
OUCH!
10 overs - NZ 57/1
Six singles from the Zampa over. New Zealand are 57/1 in 10 overs. The halfway stage of the innings. New Zealand need to push on from here. So far, the wicket has played good. They need to post at least 160 on the board, if they hope to stifle the Australians.
Did Finch err in bringing on Marsh? It helped New Zealand break the shackles. The next over would tell us. And that's from leggie Zampa.
9 overs - NZ 51/1
Captain Finch introduces Mitchell Marsh into the attack when the New Zealand scoring has slowed down. Williamson seizes the opportunity to loft him down to extra cover for four. A boundary after a long time. And he follows it up with a pull to midwicket. 11 runs from the over, and it helped New Zealand come out of the shell. 51/1 in 9 overs
8 overs - NZ 40/1
Adam Zampa, Australia's most successful bowler in the tournament, joins the attack. Just three runs from the over. New Zealand are struggling to get the ball out of the square. 40/1 in 8 overs
7 overs - NZ 37/1
Maxwell gave away only five singles in the seventh over. The squeeze is on. New Zealand sare 37/1 in 7 overs
There's a decent crowd, despite the absence of any of the Asian teams in the final. Some Indians came into the stadium sporting the teams colours.
6 overs - NZ 32/1
Two runs off the Hazlewood over that included 5 dot balls to Kane Williamson. New Zealand are 32/1 at the powerplay. That's very tardy considering the good start. Looks like they are keen on preserving wickets. But then that's not Guptill style. 32/1 in 6 overs
5 overs - NZ 30/1
The Mitchell dismissal seemed to have slowed down New Zealand, who were going at a fair clip. Pat Cummins gave only two runs in his first over. 30/1 in 5 overs. Josh Hazlewood gets another over; his third. Reward for Mitchell's wicket. Finch is looking for more wickets.
OUT!
Josh Hazlewood strikes. Forces Mitchell to edge behind. That came soon after Guptill's superb backfoot cover drive for a four.
28/1 in 3.5 overs
3 overs - NZ 23/0
Third over, and Glenn Maxwell into the attack. Daryl Mitchell greets the off-spinner with a six straight six. And keeper Matthew Wade drops Guptill two balls later. A thick under edge. Lots of drama in the over. 23/0 in 3 overs
2 overs - NZ 13/0
Guptill as always looks to be in good touch. Pulls Josh Hazlewood to fine leg fence. And New Zealand move to 13/0 in 2 overs.
1 over - NZ 9/0
Good start for New Zealand with Martin Guptill unfurling a delectable square drive against Mitchell Starc. Looks like we might have a high scoring match. Well, it's still early days. 9/0 in 1 over.
Almost time...
Previous T20 World Cup winners
2007: India. 2009: Pakistan. 2010: England. 2012: West Indies. 2014: Sri Lanka. 2016: West Indies. 2021: ???
The Teams
Australia are unchanged but New Zealand have brought Tim Seifert in for Devon Conway who injured his hand while punching his bat...
New Zealand: Daryl Mitchell, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert(wk), Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smithm Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
Australia win toss, elect to field
Welcome to the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium.
Australia won the toss and chose to field. Recent games show that chasing teams tend to win. The only team to buck the trend were the Chennai Super Kings who defended their total against the Kolkata Knight Riders to win the Indian Premier League 2021.
Can New Zealand emulate the feat of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's side? Let's wait and watch.
Australia's talent, fighting spirit gives them edge in final
Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor
The new T20 World Cup winners will be crowned at the Dubai International Stadium today (Sunday). Will they be Australia or New Zealand? It’s too close to call.
The Australians have been a dominant side in the past couple of decades, but that sheen has worn off. But Aaron Finch’s team have shown that their talent and fighting spirit are intact, and those attributes have helped them make the final.
New Zealand, under Kane Williamson’s captaincy, are a transformed side. They made the 2019 World Cup final and won the World Test Championship. That makes them serious contenders, and they toppled pre-tournament favourites, India and England, en route to the final.
Predicting T20 winners is fraught with risk. Follow our live coverage to find out the new champions.