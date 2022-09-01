Sri Lanka opt to bowl first
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first on a wicket with a dry look and less green tinge on the surface, which means the spinners will play a big role in the game.
Sri Lanka have made just one change. Asitha Fernando makes his debut, replacing Matheesha Pathirana. Bangladesh have made three changes. Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan and Ebadot Hossain coming in for Anamul Haque, Mohammed Naim and Mohammad Saifuddin.
Bangladesh have the edge against Sri Lanka
By A.K.S. Satish, Sports Editor
Dubai: Bangladesh’s experience will help against Sri Lanka in a virtual knockout quarter-finals of the DP World Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday (October 1).
After Test newcomers Afghanistan shocked Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to book their place in the Super 4, the two senior nations are battling for the remaining spot from the tough Group B.
Bangladesh ran Afghanistan close and lost the match in the final overs, after a stunning assault by Najibullah Zadran. The Sharjah wicket was tailor-made for Afghanistan spinners, despite that Shakib Al Hasan’s team fought well before suffering a seven-wicket loss.
On the other hand, Sri Lanka surrendered meekly to Afghanistan in the opener and were all out for a paltry 105, which the Afghans knocked off with eight wickets to spare.
Bangladesh’s quality batting gives them the edge over the inexperienced Sri Lankan batters, though both sides boast of good bowling options. The Dubai wicket could assist the spinners but not as much as the Sharjah one.
It’s a chance for Bangladesh to redeem their pride, especially after the recent Zimbabwe thrashing. For Sri Lanka, hosts of the Asia Cup, it is important bring cheer to a country gripped by economic and political crisis.