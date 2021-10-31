Rashid, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman may be too to handle for Erasmus-led Namibia

Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad (left) and Hazratullah Zazai cross as they run between the wickets during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match against Namibia in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Image Credit: AP

Afghanistan and Namibia seek their second win in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup as they clash in a Group 2 game in Abu Dhabi. Can Namibia overcome Afghanistan’s world-class spinners? Follow the updates.

12 overs - Afg 87/2

Namibia have pulled it back after the Afghan riot in powerplay. They conceded only two fours in the last four overs and grabbed two wickets. A six has come along. That's after a long time. Shahzad launches Loftie-Eaton over midwicket. 87/2 in 12 overs

OUT!

Loftie Eaton strikes. Traps Gurbaz lbw. And Afghans lose a review as well. 68/2 in 9.5 overs. That came after a profitable over from which 10 runs accrued, following two quiet overs.

OUT!

A setback for Afghanistan at the start of the middle over. Zazai is caught by van Lingen off Smit at the square leg fence for 33. Afghanistan are 53/1 in 6.1 overs.

Shahzad has not seen much of the bowling. The sixth over presented some opportunities and he hacked a four to midwicket and a slash grazed the fingers of a leaping fielder at third man. 50/0 in six overs. A good score in the powerplay. Moreover, the Afghans haven't lost wickets. A good platform to launch in the middle overs.

5 overs - Afg 37/0

Zazai can't be kept quiet. An inside edge four to third man off Frylinck was followed by a full-blood shot over midwicket. One more over left in the powerplay. We might see some more big shots here. 37/0 in 5 overs

4 overs - Afg 26/0

That lull didn't last long. Zazai flicked and square-cut for boundaries when Rumpelmann switched ends. Look like the Afghans are being careful not to lose a wicket in the powerplay. 26/0 in 4 overs.

Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann bowls during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Namibia in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

3 overs - Afg 17/0

Namibia have a left-handed seam attack to open the bowling. Rumpelmann followed by JJ Smit. Now David Wiese, a right-arm seamer, replaced Rumpelmann. The last two overs have been quiet. Unusual for Afghanistan. 17/0 in 3 overs

1 over - Afg 11/0

Afghan batsmen are fearless. Opener Hazratullah Zazai edges a four but closes out the Rumpelmann over with six over long on. No repeat of the triple strike from the Scotland game for Rumpelmann. 11/0 in 1 overs.

The anthems are over. The umpires make their way to the centre. The Namibian players join them and the Afghan openers too.

The teams

Afghanistan make one change with Hamid Hassan coming in for Mujeeb Ur Rahman who is injured. Namibia are unchanged from their win over Scotland.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi (capt), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Hamid Hassan, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Namibia: Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Zane Green (wk), Gerhard Erasmus (capt), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz.

Back to the Zayed Cricket Stadium. The practice sessions are over. The teams are back in their huts. The flags are out in the field.

Just a sprinkling of spectators for the noon match. Much of the interest today is centred around the evening match in Dubai, where India take on New Zealand in what would seem a must-win game.

Afghan's supporters wave a national flag before the start of the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Namibia at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Afghanistan win toss and elect to bat

Welcome to Match 27 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Group 2 game at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Afghanistan have won the toss and have elected to bat.

Namibia likely to suffer Scotland’s fate against Afghanistan today

Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor

Afghanistan gained a direct entry into the Super 12s, while Namibia came through the qualifiers of Round One. That reflects the gulf between the two sides as they clash in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup’s Group 2 game in Abu Dhabi Sunday afternoon.

The sheer aggression in the batting and the classy spin trio of Rashid Khan, captain Mohammad Nabi and mystery spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman make Afghanistan the favourites. They routed Scotland and ran Pakistan close. Namibia are likely to suffer Scotland’s fate.

Afghanistan have shown plenty of skill and ability and should be too strong for Namibia in their T20 World Cup Super-12 clash in Abu Dhabi today. Image Credit: AFP

Four left-arm seamers, including Ruben Rumpelmann and a right-hand seamer in David Weise, make for Namibia unique attack. Michael Leask, David Watt and Bernard Scholtz provide the spin options. But they are unlikely to stop the Afghan batsmen.