Dubai: UAE cricket is celebrating the “fantastic” performance by the Under-19 team after winning the Plate final against Ireland in Port of Spain on Sunday.

“It’s a fantastic achievement by the young guys. This victory will instill a huge self-belief and it is a big positive for UAE cricket going forward,” said an elated Robin Singh, Director of Cricket, Emirates Cricket Board, after the victory.

The Plate final turned out to be a one-sided affair after dismissing the newest Test-playing nation to 122 in 45.3 overs. In reply, the UAE top order batters finally came good when it is required the most with opener Kai Smith scoring 49 and Punya Mehra remaining unbeaten on 48 to win the contest by eight wickets.

“I was confident about our top order and, as mentioned, it is only a matter of time before they clicked. I had a chat with Kai and Dhruv and made them understand the importance of giving a good start. The victory against West Indies helped as it took the team’s confidence to a new high,” Najeeb Amar, team coach told Gulf News from West Indies. “It was a good team effort and everyone did their 110 per cent to outclass Ireland.”

Without any international cricket for the past two years, the UAE under-19 team first were exposed to India, the eventual champions, in the Asia Cup at home conditions. Despite not winning a single game, the three matches against the Asian powerhouses, Pakistan and Afghanistan, gave them the understanding and the requirement on the international arena.

Asia Cup's role

In the World Cup, after defeating Canada and lost to England in their second match, where a few catches let them down. In the winner-takes-all clash against Bangladesh, the UAE lost to the pressure of the situation. However, with the experience of playing a few matches under the belt, UAE beat Uganda by one wicket and then scored the biggest upset against the hosts West Indies in the Plate semi-finals.

“The Asia cup was a big exposure to the boys. Beating West Indies and other teams who are ranked higher than the UAE is no mean achievement,” Robin said. “Right from the start we had the belief in our abilities and our performance got better and better towards the back end of the tournament.”

The UAE produced an all-round effort and the knocks of Ayaan Khan and debutant Shival Bawa stood out against the West Indies as they put on a 103-run seventh-wicket partnership to take UAE to 224 for nine in 50 overs against West Indies.

Against all the odds

“That win coming against all adversity with several players testing positive for Covid. We had to play literally with 11. It shows the character of the team,” Robin added.

The UAE bowlers Ali Nasser, Jash Giyanani, Dhruv Parashar and Adithya Shetty did not allow the Irish batters to get off to a good start and restricted them to a low score.

“Our fielding was top class. Honestly, without everyone’s contribution this achievement of winning the Plate final would not have been possible. All players and staff performed their tasks with dedication and sincerity,” added Najeeb, who hailed the coaching staff — former Pakistan opener Mudassar Nazar, Azhar (trainer), Manish (physio), Kartik (video analyst) — for their invaluable contributions. “A special thanks to our director Robin Singh for guiding us in the World Cup.”

What will this victory mean for the UAE cricket?

“It will send the right message to the senior cricketers in the set up. These young guys don’t walk into the senior team now but that will be putting pressure on the others not to take their place for granted. It will create a lot of balance in the team and also create a bigger pool of players to choose from,” added Robin. “That’s what I wanted to achieve, that’s our target. It’s great time for UAE cricket.”

The UAE senior team will be taking part in the qualifiers for the Twenty20 World Cup and the 50-over World Cup in Oman.