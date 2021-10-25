Scotland and Afghanistan captains before the toss Image Credit: Twitter

Afghanistan clash with Scotland in a Group 2 Super 12s game in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Can Scotland continue the winning spree? Will Afghanistan stop the brave hearts? Follow the live updates...

06:56PM



06:54PM



Zazai (44) is gone. Big blow for Afghanistan. He’s been doing the bulk of the scoring, and quickly too. A quicker one from Watt flummoxed him. Scoring could slow down, and Scotland have a chance to come back into the match. 83/2 in 10.3 overs

06:45PM



Opener Hazrat Zazai, like all left-handers, is strong on the legside. Anything in the slot is despatched over the midwicket fence. Good timing too. He’s kept the sparse Afghan crowd entertained with a handful of sixes and several fours. Scottish bowlers haven’t received any assistance from the pitch. It looks like a big-scoring match.

06:44PM



Mohammad Shahzad was the first to go Image Credit: AFP

06:32PM



The first wicket. Shahzad (22) chanced his arm once too often, and Sharif had him caught at midwicket. The wicket is playing true and Afghan openers haven’t encountered much problems so far. One Michael Leask over cost 18 runs, and a Brad Wheal over went for 16. Afghanistan are 54/1 in 5.5 overs.

Afghanistan fans cheer on their team in Sharjah Image Credit: AFP

06:28PM



The drums have come alive in the stands, and flag-waving Afghans are on their feet. 23/0 in 3 overs. Three more overs of powerplay left. A decent start for Afghanistan against Scotland. Except in the second over, Afghan openers haven’t been able to go after the bowling.

06:27PM



Mohammad Shahzad helped Afghanistan get off to a flier in Sharjah Image Credit: AFP

An expensive over from Scottish off-spinner Michael Leask. 18 runs came off the over. Mohammad Shahzad showed his explosive traits with a six from the first ball he faced. Hazratullah Zazai is not far behind, lacing a six and four from the same over.

06:03PM



Mohammad Shahzad and Hazratullah Zazai to open for Afghanistan. There’s a decent crowd of flag-waving Afghans. Brad Wheal to open the bowling for Scotland.

06:02PM



05:43PM



Afghanistan win the toss and opt to bat.

Afghan captain Mohammad Nabi says the wicket is dry and good for batting. We had a really good game against the West Indies in the warm-up. We'll try to repeat that combination and performance.

Scottish captain Kyle Coetzer is happy to bowl. Says teams have chased well in the IPL games in Sharjah

05:29PM



Welcome to Match 17 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Afghanistan have won all the 6 T20 internationals between the two sides. Can the Scots gain their first win over the Afghans? We will find out in the next four hours.

Afghanistan received a direct entry to the Super 12s, while Scotland posted three wins in Round One games to make the main draw. That reflects the gulf between the sides as they meet in a Group 2 game in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. On that score, Afghanistan are favourites win the encounter on Monday.