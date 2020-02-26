Sporting stars from around the world are set to feature in the video series

File photo: International Cricket Council (ICC) office in Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: International Cricket Council (ICC), in partnership with Facebook, on Wednesday unveiled a new video series, #BreakingBoundaries in which sporting stars from around the world are set to feature.

The series will showcase messages from key global public figures, sharing their moments of resilience and overcoming adversity. The videos coincide with the Women's T20 World Cup, which is being hosted in Australia for the first time.

The final of the tournament, to be held at the MCG on March 8, is aiming to set a new world record for attendance at a women's sporting fixture. The current record crowd of 90,185 was set at the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup final in Pasadena, California.

Facebook is joining cricket's ambition to set a new benchmark for sport through the #BreakingBoundaries campaign, which will feature the likes of Billie Jean King and Brett Lee.