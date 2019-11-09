Prithvi Shaw Image Credit: AFP file

Mumbai: Young batsman Prithvi Shaw is eyeing a comeback and the 20-year-old is likely to turn out for Mumbai in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

Shaw was handed a backdated eight-month suspension by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on July 30 for “inadvertently” consuming a cough syrup that contained the prohibited substance terbutaline.

Shaw had a great start to his Test career but couldn’t keep the momentum going ahead after his tour to Australia was cut short due to injury.

On Saturday, Shaw shared a video of himself practising in the nets. “I turn 20 today. I assure it will be Prithvi Shaw 2.0 going forward. Thank u for all the good wishes & support. Will be back in action soon,” Shaw captioned the video.