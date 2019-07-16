Dubai: It’s been 48 hours after the Cricket World Cup 2019 final, but the dust has not quite settled down on the controversial end which saw England scraping past New Zealand on the basis of more boundaries scored. In the Howzzat! podcast, Gulf News cricket pundits Shyam Krishna, Gautam Bhattacharyya and A.K.S.Satish feel there should be a review of the rulebook but the competition also had to offer more than this.

They are bowled over by England’s brave white ball cricket philosophy, the emergence of Kane Williamson as the new statesman of cricket - but cannot get over how India came up short against the Black Caps in the semi-final. The new 10-team format also works well for them, though the trio feels there is still room for the duration of the showpiece to be brought down to a month. Tune in...