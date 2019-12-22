Russell Westbrook. Image Credit: AP

Phoenix: The James Harden-Russell Westbrook combo is starting to become everything the Houston Rockets hoped it would be. The two superstar guards bring different speeds to the offence, and the Phoenix Suns couldn’t stop either one Saturday.

“Russell is go, go, go, go,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said. “When it’s half-court, maybe it’s James’ time.”

Harden scored 47 points, Westbrook added 30 and the Rockets rolled to a 139-125 victory over the Suns for their 10th victory in the past 13 games.