Melbourne: Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who had taken a break from cricket to deal with his mental heath, is set to make his return in the Big Bash League.
Maxwell, who stepped away from cricket citing mental health issues during the T20 series against Sri Lanka in October, joined the pre-season camp of Melbourne Stars on Thursday and will lead the side in the ninth season of the tournament.
“I was pretty cooked when I decided to take the time off,” Maxwell told the Sydney Morning Herald. “Big reason why I did take that time away is I was pretty mentally and physically ruined. Eight months on the road, living out of a suitcase that probably had been going on for four or five years. It all caught up with me at that time. You go through a lot of waves of emotions over the first few weeks (of the break) and especially that first week, that was probably the hardest.”
Stars head coach David Hussey said it was great to have Maxwell back in the Stars camp. “We’re pleased to see Glenn in green and ready to lead our side with a big season ahead. He’s an incredible talent and a key part of our club but health and well-being comes first and it’s important that he’s been able to take some time away to focus on that,” Hussey said.