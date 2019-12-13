Glenn Maxwell Image Credit: Reuters

Melbourne: Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who had taken a break from cricket to deal with his mental heath, is set to make his return in the Big Bash League.

Maxwell, who stepped away from cricket citing mental health issues during the T20 series against Sri Lanka in October, joined the pre-season camp of Melbourne Stars on Thursday and will lead the side in the ninth season of the tournament.

“I was pretty cooked when I decided to take the time off,” Maxwell told the Sydney Morning Herald. “Big reason why I did take that time away is I was pretty mentally and physically ruined. Eight months on the road, living out of a suitcase that probably had been going on for four or five years. It all caught up with me at that time. You go through a lot of waves of emotions over the first few weeks (of the break) and especially that first week, that was probably the hardest.”