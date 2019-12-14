Only 91.5 overs of play has been possible in the historic Test so far

Rawalpindi: Rain continues to disrupt the revival of Test cricket in Pakistan after 10 years as the fourth day’s play of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has been called off without a ball being bowled.

Umpires called off the day’s play at under heavy overcast conditions with plenty of water on the covers and soggy outfield at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Both teams stayed in their hotel and only match officials came to the ground on Saturday to witness the gloomy weather conditions.

The ground staff briefly tried to clear the water off covers with wipers and also used super sopper, but thick cloud covers forced the umpires to call off the day’s play as there’s a chance of more rain in this northern city - at least on Saturday.

Sri Lanka, which last played a Test in Pakistan in 2009, is 282-6 in its first innings with Dhananjaya de Silva unbeaten on 87 and Dilruwan Perera not out on 6.

So far only 91.5 overs of play has been possible in the first Test of the two-match series which is part of ICC’s World Test Championship.

Pakistan is yet to get their first WTC Championship points after two heavy defeats in Australia. Sri Lanka has 60 points after they drew the home series against New Zealand 1-1.