Taufeeq Umar Image Credit: AP

Lahore: Former Pakistan opener Taufeeq Umar tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Umar featured in 44 Tests and 12 ODIs, amassing 2,963 and 504 runs respectively for Pakistan. He played his last international match in 2014, a Test against New Zealand in Dubai.

"I got myself tested last night after feeling a little sick and the result came positive. My symptoms are not at all severe," Umar told Geo News. "I have isolated myself at home. I appeal to everyone to pray for my swift recovery," the southpaw added.

So far, he is the fourth cricketer to be infected with the deadly virus which has brought the world to a standstill with Majid Haq (Scotland), Zafar Sarfraz (Pakistan) and Solo Nqweni (South Africa) also testing positive.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently put forward protocols that will have to be followed when cricketing action resumes. All cricket is currently on hold due to the pandemic which has hit the entire world.

"The ICC Cricket Committee heard from the Chair of the ICC Medical Advisory Committee Dr Peter Harcourt regarding the elevated risk of the transmission of the virus through saliva, and unanimously agreed to recommend that the use of saliva to polish the ball be prohibited," said the ICC in its statement.