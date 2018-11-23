The Friday crowd were entertained to brilliant knocks by these two best hard-hitters of the game though Rajput’s dangerous batsman Mohammad Shahzad, who won the hearts of the fans through his unbeaten 74 in 16 balls against Sindhis in the first match, fell for six. He began by hitting Sohail Khan’s second ball of the first over for a six but fell for the same score off the last ball of the over hitting to Shahid Afridi at mid-wicket. Behind this dismissal was an interesting tale. Khan, who is a close friend of Shahzad, had challenged Shahzad that he would pick his wicket. “He is a Pathan and I am a Pathan. We both wanted to succeed. I knew his weakness that if I attack his body I would get his wicket and so I got his wicket but he is a great player.”