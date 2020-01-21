Rajasthan Royals players, in action during IPL last year, will have Expo 2020 Dubai branding on their shirts in the upcoming season. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Expo 2020 Dubai will have a major footprint in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as it will be the principal sponsors of one of the franchises, Rajasthan Royals, on a one-year deal. The logo of the six-month long World Expo will be adorning the jerseys of the Jaipur-based team.

Expo 2020, taking place from October 20 to April 10, 2021 will be the first World Expo in its 169-year history to be staged in Middle East, Africa and South Asia region (MEASA), and is set to welcome a record 192 participating countries and 25 million visits from across the globe over a period of 173 days.

Ranjit Barthakur, Executive Chairman, Rajasthan Royals, said in a release: “We are delighted to announce this landmark deal with Expo 2020 to become principal sponsor of our special franchise. The World Expo is one of the most anticipated and innovative events in history, and it gives me great joy to link up with what will be the biggest event ever in held the Arab world.

“We are looking forward to having a very successful association throughout the 13th season of the IPL. The tournament has always provided fans in India with numerous reasons to celebrate, and we are hoping that through this crucial sponsorship, we can encourage them to be a part of the Expo 2020 as well.”

With the Royals’ roster of international superstars such as Steve Smith, Ben Stokes and some of the games’ brightest emerging talents, combined with the record viewership of the IPL, the association is seen as an ideal fit for the Expo – a unique celebration of art, culture, music, architecture, technology and more.

This association will further enhance the relationship between India and UAE. Millions of cricket fans in the UAE watch and support teams in the IPL, and given the strong bonds of friendship between the two countries and their people, this sponsorship will prove beneficial for both Rajasthan Royals and Expo 2020.