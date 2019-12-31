Sri Lankan allrounder Thisara Perera (right) poses with Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva after joining the Army on Tuesday. Image Credit: Thisara Perera twitter

Colombo: Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera has joined the Sri Lanka Army as a Major. The 30-year-old cricketer confirmed the news via Twitter and said that he accepted an invitation of Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

“I accepted the invitation of Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva in the first place and joined the Army. Getting an invitation from someone like him was one of the biggest achievements of my life. Thank you Sir! I look forward to contributing my best to Army Cricket,” Perera had tweeted on Monday.

According to a report in Colombo Gazette, Perera has been enlisted to the Sri Lanka Army Volunteer Force as a Major in the Gajaba Regiment.

Former captain Dinesh Chandimal had also joined the Sri Lanka Army Volunteer Force earlier this year to play for the Army cricket team.

The 30-year-old has represented Sri Lanka in six Tests, 161 ODIs and 79 T20Is in which he has scored 203, 2210 and 1169 runs respectively. Besides, he has taken 11, 171 and 51 wickets in the three formats.