“I’m always a fan of England cricket and this is going to be fascinating to see how both teams play in the conditions that are on offer in India. I’m really looking forward to the series. India is a huge task at home. They’re one of the best teams at home, if not the best team at home. So you’ve got to be right on point,” the Dubai Capitals ace batter told Gulf News.

“England won’t change their method. They might adapt according to conditions, but the intent will be there and they will be trying to put as much pressure on India as possible. Ben Duckett will have a brilliant series because he is a very good player of spin. Obviously, Joe Root is a class act, a great player of spin. Ravindra Jadeja is always going to be tough and England batters should watch out for him.”

Playing in his second year in the DP World ILT20, Billings was part of the Desert Vipers, who finished runners-up last season and being part of a strong line-up in Dubai Capitals, the England batter is confident of winning this year’s title.

Goal is to win title

“The goal is always to win the title. But we don’t get too far ahead and focus on one game at a time. The standard of the league has definitely improved. There is consistency of quality in the squads and it is really great. The fan base is developing and the atmosphere is brilliant. So we have to be on top of our game,” he added.

In a Twenty20 game being middle order batter is one of the most difficult jobs and being consistent in that position is even more difficult.

Indian ace Suryakumar Yadav, who plays at No 6 or 7, has managed to be consistent in that slot, plundering runs at will.

Sam Billings, watched by teammate Rahmanullah Gurbaz, showcasing his footwork before the start of the match against Sharjah Warriors in Dubai on Sunday. Image Credit: Source: CREIMAS/ILT20

“Surya had a phenomenal year. He’s a phenomenal 360 degree player. Everyone is so unique and it’s just finding out what works for you. As a player. you’re always learning about things. And yeah, having someone like David Warner in our team is a perfect person to learn off and it’s just great to see how guys go about their business but also have those conversations,” he said. This season Billings has scores of 52 against Sharjah Warriors and unbeaten 13 against MI Emirates.

Process is the key

“On can never be that consistent because it’s high risk game. But it’s finding your process that works for you in preparation but also in the games as well. So it’s just trusting that process and sticking with it will hopefully get good performances. And for me it’s about it’s all about adapting to conditions especially in the middle overs. You got to read conditions pretty well and work it out in your own head,” he said.