England's wicketkeeper Jos Buttler Image Credit: AFP

West Indies take on England in Dubai as both teams look for a winning start after the drama five years ago. Follow all the action here...

06:51PM



Chris Gayle failed to make an impact Image Credit: AP

'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle's poor form continues. He couldn’t keep his pull in control off a nippy Tymal Mills and Dawid Malan completes a brilliant catch outside the circle. WI 31/4

06:50PM



06:35PM



06:33PM



West Indies lose wicket no.2 as Lendl Simmons tries to give Moeen Ali the charge and is caught at the deep by Livingstone. A poor powerplay for them so far. WI 9/2 and it’s wicket maiden for Moeen.

06:39PM



It's thoughtless cricket from West Indies as one needs to adopt the wait-and-watch here. Shimron Hetmyer, who picked up two boundaries in the previous over, picks up the wrong length and lifts into Morgan’s hands at mid-wicket. WI 27/3 off 4.4 overs.

06:27PM



West Indies lose Lewis

West Indies lose their first wicket in Evin Lewis. The opener fails to clear the long off boundary off a slower one from Chris Woakes and holes out to Moeen Ali. WI 8/1 in 1.3 overs.

06:25PM



Here we go