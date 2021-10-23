All the live scores here
West Indies take on England in Dubai as both teams look for a winning start after the drama five years ago. Follow all the action here...
'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle's poor form continues. He couldn’t keep his pull in control off a nippy Tymal Mills and Dawid Malan completes a brilliant catch outside the circle. WI 31/4
'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle's poor form continues. He couldn’t keep his pull in control off a nippy Tymal Mills and Dawid Malan completes a brilliant catch outside the circle. WI 31/4
West Indies lose wicket no.2 as Lendl Simmons tries to give Moeen Ali the charge and is caught at the deep by Livingstone. A poor powerplay for them so far. WI 9/2 and it’s wicket maiden for Moeen.
It's thoughtless cricket from West Indies as one needs to adopt the wait-and-watch here. Shimron Hetmyer, who picked up two boundaries in the previous over, picks up the wrong length and lifts into Morgan’s hands at mid-wicket. WI 27/3 off 4.4 overs.
West Indies lose Lewis
West Indies lose their first wicket in Evin Lewis. The opener fails to clear the long off boundary off a slower one from Chris Woakes and holes out to Moeen Ali. WI 8/1 in 1.3 overs.
Here we go
It will be a rematch of last edition’s final in 2016 as West Indies, two-time champions of T20 World Cup, open their campaign against England on the opening day of Super-12 fixtures at Dubai International Stadium this evening.
Eoin Morgan’s men, most of them have had a better grounding in this format since the last edition in IPL, Big Bash and now The Hundred, are certainly among the title-contenders. They will, however, be missing the likes of star allrounder Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and young Sam Curran while Morgan’s batting form is a point of concern.
It may not have been the best of run-ups to the tournament for West Indies who lost both their warm-up games, but be ready to expect the unexpected from them….