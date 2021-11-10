Kane Williamson of New Zealand walks on five runs against England Image Credit: Reuters

The ICC T20 World Cup reaches the business end as England take on New Zealand in Abu Dhabi. Let's see who will prevail and book a place in the final...

08:08PM



Gone. Williamson goes in an un-Kaney fashion. The New Zealand skipper tries to scoop over the wicketkeeper after not getting his timing right. England have done their homework well, bowling at right areas to the New Zealand batters. The Blacks Caps have not got the start that they would have expected in a knockout game and are in deep trouble at 13/2 after three overs, with their best batters back in the pavilion.

07:57PM



Woakes removes the dangerous Guptill to push New Zealand on the backfoot. The Black Caps are 8/1 in one over.

07:55PM



Mid-match summary

Moeen Ali gives England a formidable total

Moeen Ali came to England’s rescue to guide the 50-over world champions to 166 for four in 20 overs in the semi-finals against New Zealand at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Electing to bowl after winning the toss, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson went all out for an early wicket and employed his best bowlers Tim Southee and Trent Boult, but could not succeed as England openers Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow mixed caution with aggression.

That put the New Zealand bowlers under pressure and Williamson continued to search for the big wicket. In a bit of a desperation, the New Zealand skipper bowled Southee three overs on the trot.

Against the run of play, Adam Milne gave New Zealand the breakthrough when he dismissed Bairstow. The Black Caps were stunned when the in-form Buttler gifted his wicket. England conceded the initiative to New Zealand when Buttler played a needless reverse sweep.

But Moeen Ali filled in the space left vacant by Buttler to make a well-compiled half-century. England start with an advantage as the pressure of the semi-finals likely to affect the New Zealand batters.

07:46PM



England fails to capitalise on Neesham’s last over to score only 10 runs to set a very competitive target of 167 for New Zealand to chase. Moeen Ali remained unbeaten on 51 as England finish their innings at 166/4 in 20 overs.

07:40PM



England's Liam Livingstone goes on 17 Image Credit: AP

Boult finishes his four-over spell, conceding 40 runs. England are 155/3 after 19 overs with Moeen batting on 45 and Livingstone 17. But Livingstone fails to get the elevation and is caught on the long-off boundary by Santner for 17. Skipper Eoin Morgan walks in as four balls remain in the innings. England are 156/4.

07:27PM



Sodhi and Southee have finished their four overs, now it remains to be seen who will operate the last three overs. Boult has been very expensive today. So it is going to be feast for England batters, who can throw their bats around. Moeen Ali is batting on 35 as England reach 130/3 in 17 overs.

07:21PM



With Boult going for runs today, the last 5 overs could prove costly for New Zealand. Williamson is using up his best bowlers way too early. Southee has managed to break the partnership between Moeen Ali and Malan, who was out caught behind while going for a big heave. But the pace is bowling his last over. After 15.2 overs, England are 116/3.

07:20PM



Milne saves a certain four though he dropped a extremely tough chance. The straight drive off Malan travelled at lightning speed, but Milne was quick enough to push his left hand out to take the pace off the ball. England reach 100/2 after 14 overs.

07:08PM



Malan and Moeen Ali slowly opening up, but still adopting a cautious approach. England after 13 overs, are 94/2 with 9 runs coming off Sodhi.

07:00PM



England's Dawid Malan in action Image Credit: Reuters

When Malan can play such beautiful cover drives, why play a reverse sweep? It beats me. But that’s Twenty20 cricket for you, live dangerously. Philips, who injured himself in the previous over, has conceded 11 runs off the over as England move to 78/2 in 11 overs.

06:54PM



It’s all happening at the Shaikh Zayed Stadium. A dropped catch, perfectly driven boundary and an injury scare. Malan survives a sharp caught behind chance off Neesham. If Conway had taken the low chance, England would have been in deeper trouble. The other left-hander Moeen Ali is looking good, a perfect replacement for Buttler. Moeen has hit two fours in two overs, a rasping cover drive in the over. New Zealand batter Phillips has injured himself badly in trying to stop a boundary off Moeen. After 10 overs, England are 67/2.

06:48PM



A moment of madness. Dangerman Buttler, who was striking the ball well and putting New Zealand bowlers under pressure, goes out playing a reverse sweep. Sodhi dismisses Buttler for 29. Even a review fails to save Buttler. England are 53/2 after 8.1 overs.

06:39PM



New Zealand now opt for double spin attack, Sodhi and Santner operating in tandem. After 7 overs, England are 45/1 with Buttler batting on 22 and Malan 4.

06:32PM



Milne gives New Zealand the much-needed breakthrough, dismissing Jonny Bairstow for 13. In a welcome move for England, the wicket brings in the dangerous Dawid Malan, who is replacing the out-of-sorts Bairstow. England are 42/1 after 6.2 overs.

06:28PM



England's Jos Buttler plays a shot Image Credit: AFP

Pressure builds on New Zealand. Buttler plays a sweetly-timed straight drive to suggest the wicket is perfect and he followed it up with his trademark cover drive to score two fours off Boult, who in his desperation for the early wicket bowled a wide bounce for the third four. After 4 overs, England are 29/0.

06:13PM



Williamson operates with his trusted warriors - Boult and Southee. Both pacers find the right length, pitching the ball up, to trouble the England batters. Bairstow luckily finds the inside edge off the last ball to take England to 12/0 after 2 overs.

06:09PM



Buttler and Bairstow off a brisk start, scoring 6/0 in the first over bowler by Southee. The New Zealander kept the batters quite in the first five balls, but strayed on to the pads in the last and was duly punished by the in-form Buttler for a four to the square leg boundary.

05:45PM



Kane Williamson won the toss against England

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first against England in the first semi-final at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today. The wicket promises plenty of runs and has a slight green tinge to assist the bowlers. New Zealand have retained the same team, while England have brought in Sam Billings in place of the injured Jason Roy.

05:45PM



TEAMS

New Zealand: 1. Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips (Wicketkeeper), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Billings.

05:34PM



New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson ahead of the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup semi-final against England Image Credit: AFP

Excitement building up as captains are walking up to the toss. Both teams are giving finishing touches to their preparations, getting the mind and body ready for the high-pressure situation.

05:31PM



Abu Dhabi: England, depleted by several injuries, will aim to continue their amazing run in the Twenty20 World Cup when they take on New Zealand in the first semi-final at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today.

Both Eoin Morgan and Kane Williamson have mutual respect for each other but both have the tactical acumen armed with plenty of trump cards to provide the twists and turns in the high-voltage knockout clash.

Despite all the pros and cons, England have the slight edge over the tenacious Black Caps, but that would suit Williamson, who likes to pull the rug under the feet of his opponents with the help of his generals Trent Boult and Tim Southee.

The New Zealand paces will be up against Jos Buttler, who is in brilliant form striking the ball as best as he can. He is one who would not let go the scoring opportunities when he is on song.