Team is awaiting the results of a fresh round of coronavirus tests

India's Ravichandran Ashwin (left) and India's captain Virat Kohli. India have cancelled today's optional training session after another positive COVID-19 test result among their coaching staff. Image Credit: AFP

The fifth Test between England and India is under threat after the tourists cancelled a training session and media commitments following a fresh coronavirus case in the camp, and all team members confined to their hotel rooms.

Head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar have already been ruled out of attending the Manchester match, scheduled to start on Friday, following positive COVID-19 tests.

India beat England by 157 runs in the fourth Test at the Oval on Monday — a result that left the tourists 2-1 up with one match to play.

Now another member of the backroom staff — assistant physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar — has tested positive following a fresh round of testing on Wednesday.

India are awaiting results of further tests as they awaited news on a green light for the final Test.

Earlier, a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official said: “The training session today was called off and all the players have undergone new tests.”

A worrying issue for India is that Parmar has been directly treating several first-choice players suffering from injuries.

Parmar had to take charge during the fourth Test after lead physio Nitin Patel was forced to self-isolate after being identified as a close contact of Shastri.

The lucrative Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament resumes in the UAE on September 19 — just five days after the scheduled end of the England tour — and the board did not want the event to be “impacted”, the report said.

But BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly was more equivocal.

“We don’t know if the match will happen at the moment. Hopefully we can get some game,” he said, according to Indian media.

England’s Jos Buttler said the hosts expected the fifth Test to take place as planned.

“We don’t know too much about it at the moment,” said the wicketkeeper-batsman. “It would be naive to speculate on what’s going on. At the moment we’re fully expecting the game to go ahead and we’re preparing that way.”