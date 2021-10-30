England's Chris Woakes celebrates the wicket of Australia's David Warner Image Credit: AFP

England take on Australia in a Group 1 Super 12 game in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at Dubai International Stadium. Follow live updates below...

A double-pronged leg spin attack with Rashid and Livingstone in tandem. How often do you see this in T20 cricket? Apart from keeping up the pressure, England will also through the overs rather quickly. They are in absolute control to tie Australia down at 41/4 at halfway mark.

The arsenal of this England side is quite awe-inspiring. Morgan decides to hold back Moeen Ali and brings in leg spinner Liam Livingstone to attack Finch. 32/4 after eight.

OUT! Nothing going right for Australia at the moment as Rashid, brought back from the far end, keeps Stoinis guessing with his googly and the allrounder is leg before. 21/4 and it's a huge task for Finch and Wade to soak up the pressure as well coast to a reasonable total.

It looks Woakes' decision to skip the IPL has paid off in a bid to stay fresh for World T20 and the Ashes. Morgan hands him the third over as well and he ends it with 3-0-7-2. Australia 21/3 after powerplay.

OUT! A disastrous start for Australia as they lose Maxwell, 6, lbw caught at the crease by a Woakes delivery which came back off the seam. It's been all about Woakes so far as he is sticking to a Test match length here and getting the movement. Australia 15/3

OUT! Morgan applies pressure by bringing on Chris Jordan and it pays off right away. Smith (1) tries a pull of Jordan but fails to get the elevation and Woakes brings about a spectacular one-handed catch. Australia struggling at 8/2 in a pressure game.

OUT! Warner, on 1, prods to a delivery from Chris Woakes which was shaping away and Buttler accepts it gleefully. Australia 7/1 as the Australian opener's doubts return once again.

England start with Adel Rashid. Aaron Finch steps out to a tossed up one for the first four of the game as Australia are 6/0 after first over.

Team news...

England have named an unchanged squad but Australia have brought in Ashton Agar instead of Mitchell Marsh with an eye on the slowing wickets. Intriguing.

Australia: 1 David Warner, 2 Aaron Finch (capt), 3 Steven Smith, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Matthew Wade (wk), 7 Ashton Agar, 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood

England: 1 Jason Roy, 2 Jos Buttler (wk), 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Jonny Bairstow, 5 Eoin Morgan, 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Chris Woakes, 9 Chris Jordan, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Tymal Mills.

Head-to-head

Talking of cricketing history and rivalries, and it's the oldest one. For the statistically inclined, Australia are 10-8 ahead in head-to-clashes in this format while one game ended with no result. In T20 World Cups, they are 1-1 which includes England winning the 2010 final in emphatic fashion. What's going to happen tonight?

Australia's Glenn Maxwell warms up before the start of the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and England at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

England win toss and will field

Welcome to Dubai International Cricket Stadium for the big game. England captain Eoin Morgan wins the toss and has, quite predictably, chosen to field.

Fireworks expected in high profile clash tonight

By Gautam Bhattacharyya, Senior Associate Editor

Dubai: England and Australia, the two table toppers in Group I of Super-12s stage, will clash in a high profile match this evening at the Dubai International Stadium.

Watson backs Aussies to win T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE: Watson confident Australia can beat England tonight

While both teams have kept their sheets clean with two wins from as many games, Eoin Morgan’s men have been hardly tested in their two wins against the West Indies and Bangladesh, respectively. Their traditional rivals, Australia, who seemed to be getting their act together in the second win against Sri Lanka with David Warner and skipper Aaron Finch getting back their touch, are capable of taking them on.