Lahore, Pakistan: England finished its first tour to Pakistan in 17 years with a thumping 67-run win in their Twenty20 decider on Sunday to clinch the seven-match series 4-3.
Dawid Malan (78 not out off 47 balls) smashed his first half century of the series and Harry Brook hit an unbeaten 29-ball 46 as both profited from three dropped catches in England's strong total of 209-3.
Pakistan, which won the toss and elected to field, was effectively out of the chase once the prolific opening pair of captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan departed within the first two overs. Pakistan finished on 142-8.
Babar, who dropped both Malan and Brook, gave a regulation catch at cover in Chris Woakes' first over and Reece Topley clean bowled Rizwan off a full-length delivery.
No. 3 Shan Masood fought a lone battle with 56 off 43 against well-disciplined England pacers with Woakes (3-26), David Willey (2-22), Sam Curran (1-27) and Topley (1-34) all chipping in with wickets.