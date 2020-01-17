M S Dhoni has already been named captain of Chennai Super Kings team for the upcoming IPL season. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: While the whole cricketing world is debating whether former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will return to international cricket after the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) decision to drop him from their central contracts list for 2019-20, he quietly turned up to practice with the Jharkhand Ranji Trophy team in Ranchi on Thursday.

The 38-year-old Dhoni hasn’t played international cricket since ICC World Cup in July last year.

However, the general feeling is that he is planning to display his form during the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) and stake a claim to be in the Indian team for the World T20 later this year.

Ever since his World Cup semi-final appearance against New Zealand, Dhoni has never spoken about his future plans and whether he will even use IPL to return to the Indian team.

The Jharkhand Ranji Trophy players were pleasantly surprised over Dhoni’s arrival for practice. He not only batted for some time but also did routine training with the players.

They are now hoping that Dhoni may train every day with them. The fact that Dhoni wanted to bat against the white ball than the red ball with which the Jharkhand team was training with, made it clear that he was training for the IPL matches.

Jharkhand are scheduled to play their Ranji Trophy match against Uttarakhand on Sunday in Ranchi and hence Dhoni may train with them till that date. The fact that Dhoni has returned to the nets has given hope to his fans that they will be able to see him in action soon. However, it will have to be seen whether Dhoni, who has been silent over his future to the media and even to the selectors, may play for India in international matches again.