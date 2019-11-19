Kolkata: Indian skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane were the first players to touch down in Kolkata for the first day-night Test in India, scheduled against Bangladesh from November 22 (Friday).

There was the usual fanfare at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport as many fans sported pink T-shirts to celebrate the occasion.

At the team hotel, it was business as usual as nothing special was done keeping in tune with the historic Test.

The pitch at Eden is likely to be a green top which will assist the Indian pace battery while for Bangladesh who had little joy in their innings and 130-run defeat in the first rubber, it will be all about bouncing back against the odds.

There is no scheduled practice for Tuesday, though India coach Ravi Shastri and Bangladesh counterpart Russell Domingo are likely to visit Eden Gardens after landing in the city.

“The coaches can go. They are scheduled to head to the Eden directly from the airport,” local India team manager Samrat Bhowmick told IANS.

Sujan Mukherjee, the pitch curator, is confident that the 22-yard strip will offer a good game of cricket to the spectators. “The rains did play spoilsport to a certain extent last weekend but thankfully we still had time and things [weather] are back to normal now. The pitch is in good condition. It is ready and like it has been over the last couple of years, Eden will offer a good game of cricket and I will try my best,” he said.

Mukherjee said he wanted to hold a trial match on the track to see how it goes but could not do so due to inclement weather.

“I wanted to play a local match on the pitch which will be used. But the cyclone and so much rain spoiled it. But nevertheless, I hope the pitch will have something for everyone. It will have a tinge of green and bounce will be true,” he added.