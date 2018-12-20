Dubai: The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) team got the better of the hosts by three wickets to lift the Bahri & Mazroei Happiness Cup at the Eden Garden cricket ground in Ajman.
Batting first, B&M were restricted to 113 in their allotted 20 overs. Opener Varun Vijayan was the mainstay of the Bahri innings with a 30-ball 31 runs, while Usman Rafi and Raghu Stalin contributed 18 runs apiece and Liju John chipped in with 17 runs later.
Bowling honours were evenly shared with Mukhtiyar Rahman, Farhan Khan and Sher Khan picking up two wickets each.
In reply, Dewa were simply too good on the day as they got past the target in 17.1 over while losing seven wickets. Harish Kutty was the top scorer with 33 runs off 29 deliveries including two boundaries and one six. It was Farhan Khan who proved to be the main cog as he smashed a quickfire 18 off nine balls including two sixes and a boundary as Dewa reached 116 for 7 with 17 balls to spare. Yehan was the most impressive bowler picking up three wickets at the cost of 18 runs.
Founded by Bahri & Mazroei Group, the annual Happiness Cup celebrates the vision of the UAE leadership to promote the happiness of the community and to promote team spirit among corporate and government entities. Among other participants in the tournament this year were NAFFCO, Bose, TECON, TYCO and many more.
Esam R. Al Mazroei of Bahri & Mazroei Group, said: “We saw some fantastic cricket during the Happiness Cup tournaments, which also highlights the cricketing talent we have here. This sports initiative is more than a corporate social responsibility commitment for us; through the Happiness Cup, we are focused on promoting team spirit and collaboration among employees, and contributing to their genuine happiness through exciting matches that bring people together.”
Now in its second year, the Bahri & Mazroei Happiness Cup was a well-contested tournament that attracted 10 teams from across the UAE.