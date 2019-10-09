He will be playing 6 matches in what will be his debut season in the Australian league

Dale Steyn Image Credit: Agencies

Melbourne: Veteran South African pacer Dale Steyn will represent Melbourne Stars in this year's Big Bash League. Steyn, who retired from Test cricket in August, will be playing six matches in what will be his debut season in the Australian T20 league.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Cricket South Africa has cleared Steyn to play six matches but the pacer indicated that there is an option to extend that period if he is not selected for South Africa's limited overs series against England in February.

Steyn thus joins fellow South Africans AB de Villiers and Chris Morris in the BBL, with the pair earlier joining Brisbane Heat and Sidney Thunder respectively.