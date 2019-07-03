India's captain Virat Kohli (L) embraces teammate Rohit Sharma as he walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the World Cup group stage match against Bangladesh. Image Credit: AFP

Birmingham: Rohit Sharma was aggressive when batting against Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday, but at the end of the day he was in a cool and sporting mood. During the course of his fourth century in this World Cup, one of his sixes hit a girl named Meena. After the match, Sharma met Meena and presented her with an autographed hat. The image of this sporting gesture was immediately shared by the BCCI with journalists.

Meena was extremely thrilled to meet and talk to Sharma.

Sharma also met an 87-year-old lady, who had come for the match in a wheelchair and was seen cheering Sharma’s knock with a plastic trumpet and the India flag painted on her cheek. Her cheering attracted the attention of the television cameramen, who then interviewed her. She identified herself as Charulatha Patel and said that she makes sure to watch all cricket matches. Even Indian skipper Virat Kohli met her.

What livens up the atmosphere in a stadium is the enthusiasm of the fans. In order to encourage a sporting atmosphere in the crowd, some journalists were heard suggesting that the ICC should consider giving a ‘fan of the match’ award in addition to the ‘man of the match’ after every game.

Sharma has some great qualities in him that can be a valuable lesson for youngsters. Despite all the success over the years and being one of the best ODI cricketers, he still believes that every day is a new day for him. “My mantra is very simple — to keep away whatever has happened in the past and enjoy the present. I don’t like to brood over the past,” he said.

Sharma also believes that being in a positive state of mind can also bring him luck. That could have been the reason that he escaped getting caught when was on nine. As they say, fortune favours the brave.

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s slow batting rate has continued to surface despite India’s success and a few fans are questioning if MS now stands for ‘Mustn’t Score’.

Like Sachin Tendulkar, who was called ‘Endulkar’ following his unimpressive scores towards the end of his career and when he delayed his retirement, Dhoni’s name is also being twisted.

After Bangladesh’s defeat, some Indian fans teased the opposing supporters by singing ‘Tiger by the Tail’ a song by Sara Evans, an American country music singer. The song starts with the line “I’ve got a tiger by the tail, it’s plain to see. I won’t be much when you get through with me.”