England have lost Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root in quick succession in chase

New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson (C) celebrates with teammates Martin Guptill (L) and Tom Latham (R) after the dismissal of England's Jonny Bairstow. Image Credit: AFP

New Zeland get another

It's Lockie Ferguson, inducing an inside-edge off Jonny Bairstow that took off the bails. Score is 75 for 3 in 21 overs.

Root exit puts England under pressure

Colin de Grandhomme removes Joe Root for 7 to dent England chase. Total reaches 60 for 2 in 17 overs.

New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme (L) celebrates taking the wicket of England's Joe Root. Image Credit: AFP

England 39-1 after 10 overs

England has emerged from a testing opening 10 overs of the reply with just Jason Roy back in the pavilion.

England is 39-1 in its chase of 242 to beat New Zealand at Lord's, with Jonny Bairstow on 18 and Joe Root on 2.

New Zealand's Matt Henry celebrates after the dismissal of England's Jason Roy. Image Credit: AFP

Roy survived an lbw review off the very first ball - replays showed Trent Boult's inswinging delivery was hitting leg stump, but umpire Marais Erasmus' original decision was not out - and struck three fours before edging Matt Henry behind for 17.

Bairstow has struggled against Henry, beaten all ends up twice by the paceman, while an inside edge of Boult just missed the stumps.

It was England's second-lowest score from the opening powerplay in this tournament.

Big wicket for New Zealand, Roy falls after shaky start

Matt Henry has given the first breakthrough for New Zealand as he removes dangerous opener Jason Roy for 17. England are 28 for 1 in 6 overs.

New Zealand set England 242 to win Cricket World Cup

Plunkett, Woakes help England restrict New Zealand to 241 for 8

London: England will chase 242 to win the Cricket World Cup for the first time after Liam Plunkett's 3-40 helped to limit New Zealand to another middling total in the final at Lord's.

Every New Zealand specialist batsman got into double figures but only opener Henry Nicholls (55) reached a half-century in the face of a disciplined bowling effort from the tournament host.

England's Chris Woakes (L) celebrates with teammate James Vince after the dismissal of New Zealand's Tom Latham. Image Credit: AFP

Plunkett, one of the understated members of the England team, took center stage by removing New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (30) and Nicholls in the space of 14 balls. The seamer also took the wicket of dangerous allrounder Jimmy Neesham (19).

Tom Latham plundered 46 off 57 balls as the Black Caps stumbled to 241-8 by making 62 runs off the final 10 overs.

The Black Caps, who are also seeking their first world title, have proved adept at defending relatively small totals in this tournament and Lord's isn't known for its heavy scoring in ODIs. In the semifinals, India failed to chase down 240 against New Zealand in Manchester.

Tom Latham out for 47

Chris Woakes removes Colin de Grandhomme and Tom Latham in quick succession as New Zealand are seven down now. 238 for 7 in 49 overs.

Liam Plunkett does it again

New Zealand needs a big last 10 overs to set England a competitive target in the final after being reduced to 179-5.

Mark Wood trapped Ross Taylor lbw for 15 - though replays showed the ball would have gone over the stumps - before Liam Plunkett grabbed his third wicket of the match when Jimmy Neesham holed out to Joe Root at mid-on for 19. It was Root's 13th catch of the tournament, a record for an outfielder at a single World Cup.

England 179 for 5 in 40 overs.

England's Mark Wood (C) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of New Zealand's Ross Taylor. Image Credit: AFP

Wood removes Taylor, England surge ahead

Mark Wood was brought back into the attack and struck immediately with the big wicket of Ross Taylor. Angled a length ball, Taylor played all around it and was trapped on the pads. It's a huge breakthrough for England.

England are 152 for 4 in 35 overs.

Plunkett wickets regain initiative for England

London: New Zealand was 126-3 after 30 overs and being pegged back by England at Lord's.

Having removed Williamson to end a 71-run stand for the second wicket, Plunkett - the most understated player in England's lineup - drew a drive from Nicholls off an inswinging delivery and the left-handed opener got an inside edge that clipped the bails.

Nicholls departed for 55, his highest score of the tournament and his ninth half-century in 43 innings.

Ross Taylor was on 9 and Tom Latham on 5.

England's Liam Plunkett celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's Henry Nicholls. Image Credit: AP

Williamson departs

England has got the big wicket of Kane Williamson. The New Zealand captain went after a wide delivery from Liam Plunkett and edged it behind to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler for 30. Umpire Kumar Dharmasena didn't give it, England reviewed, and the replay showed Williamson got a nick. Ross Taylor has joined Henry Nicholls in the middle.

New Zealand 33 for 1 after 10 overs, Williamson in early

London: The opening powerplay is over in the Cricket World Cup final, and Kane Williamson is already in the middle for New Zealand.

The Black Caps' opening partnership again failed to survive the first 10 overs as Martin Guptill was trapped lbw by Chris Woakes for 19 after 6.2 overs.

England's Chris Woakes (L) celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Martin Guptill for 19 runs during the Cricket World Cup final at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on July 14, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

New Zealand was 33-1, with captain Williamson on 1 and opener Henry Nicholls on 10.

Nicholls, on 0 at the time, successfully appealed an lbw decision off the bowling of Jofra Archer in the third over. Replays showed the ball was going over the stumps.

Guptill hit an uppercut for six and a straight four, both off Archer, before he burnt New Zealand's review.

Williamson wins toss, New Zealand bat in final against England

London: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat in the final of the Cricket World Cup against England which will produce a new 50-overs champion at the Lord's on Sunday.

Morning drizzle, which had forced covers on the pitch, delayed start of the match by 15 minutes and the sky was still overcast at the time of the toss.

"We'll bat first, it's a tough decision," Williamson said.

"It's a bat-first surface but if you look above, it adds confusion. The semi-final was a really good game of cricket and a tough battle for the boys. It's given us confidence for today." New Zealand fielded the same team who beat India in the first semi-final in Manchester.

England are playing their fourth World Cup final, against last edition's runners-up New Zealand.

Home captain Eoin Morgan said he was not too disappointed having lost the toss.

"Not at all bothered by losing the toss. It was a bit of a 50-50 call and with the overhead conditions I might have leaned towards bowling first. Whichever team plays well will lift the trophy," he said.

England also retained the same XI who had thumped Australia in the second semi-final with opener Jonny Bairstow overcoming a thigh niggle.

"Jonny is fully fit, which is great news for us," Morgan said.

"I'm extremely proud and everyone in the change room is. We want to win and throughout the tournament we have played tough games and the semi-final epitomised that." The pitch sported a hint of green which, both captains agreed on Saturday, would please the seam bowlers.

New Zealand defended a low total against India in the first semi-final while England proved they were fine either way completing an easy chase against Australia in the other.

Teams:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood