Manchester: West Indies star batsman Chris Gayle, who calls himself the ‘Universe Boss’, has declared that the ongoing Cricket World Cup will not be the end of his career.

“It’s not the end. I still have a few games to go. Maybe another series to go, who knows? We’ll see what happens,” he said.

Gayle’s statement even took West Indies skipper Jason Holder, who addressed the prematch press conference, by surprise as he revealed he wasn’t sure whether Gayle would be available after the World Cup for the oncoming series against India.

“I guess I have to go downstairs and have a serious conversation with him,” Holder said. “But, yeah, if he’s dedicated to playing for West Indies any longer then I feel it’s definitely going to benefit us having him around.”

Gayle went on to emphatically say: “My plans are World Cup, then maybe a Test match against India, and then definitely I will play the ODIs against India. I won’t play the T20s. That’s my plan.”

Journalists were under the impression that had come to address the media to announce he was quitting after the World Cup.

Hence most questions aimed at him were related to his career, great moments and regrets.

When asked about his career graph, he said: “There have been many ups and downs. But I must say that I really enjoyed each and every moment. But we share some quality moments with some quality players as well. I started my career with the likes of Courtney Walsh, Curtly Ambrose. I had watched them on TV, and suddenly you realise you are in the same dressing room. And Brian Lara, the first captain, as well as Carl Hooper. But again, I could not have had a better career as a player representing the West Indies.”

So what were his best moments?

“The two triple centuries in Test cricket — those two will definitely be on top. A double century in the World Cup as well. Those are a couple of the moments that I can think of now, but there are many more to actually talk about,” he said.

Have there been angry moments too in his career?

“Yes, but no one will actually see it [laughs]. In these three games, I’d love to get a hundred as well. But if it doesn’t happen, I can’t actually complain or be too hard on myself. I’ve actually achieved a lot. But what I really want is to be in that playoff. What I really want is to be in that final four, and then anything can happen. And then I would like to be able to get my hands on the World Cup.”

Gayle knows that Indians fans love him and to a query related to that, he said: “I’m sure the fans are looking for some entertainment for sure, from not only me but all the West Indies guys. Since we’ve actually been a part of India’s fraternity over the last couple of years, I know what style of cricket actually transpires in Indian cricket as well. But it should be a very interesting game. And like I say, hopefully it will go down to the wire and West Indies win.”

