London: West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell will play no further part in the World Cup after being withdrawn from the squad due to a knee injury, the International Cricket Council said on Monday.

Russell made four appearances in the competition, but was not involved in the dramatic five-run defeat by New Zealand in Manchester on Saturday.

Top-order batsman Sunil Ambris, who impressed with a sparkling 148 off 126 balls in an ODI win over Ireland last month, has been drafted as a replacement in the 15-man squad.

West Indies, who currently sit eighth in the standings, need three wins from their final three matches to remain in contention for a semi-final spot.