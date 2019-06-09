Men in blue live up to potential to see off defending champions Australia by 36 runs

London: Team India conquered the reigning World Cup champions Australia by 36 runs through their batting strength that manifested to its full potential to post their highest total at the historic Oval ground.

All stands in the stadium were swathed in Team India’s blue jersey and were cheering and celebrating every boundary from the classy Indian batsmen.

Shikhar Dhawan, through his scintillating 117 and his opening partnership of 127 in 22.3 overs, set the stage for India’s huge total of 352 for 5 in 50 overs. From the moment the opening pair posted a 100-run partnership in 19 overs, Australian skipper Aaron Finch sensed that his day ahead would be tough.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli made it tougher through an elegant knock of 82 with partnerships of 93 in 14.3 overs with Dhawan, 81 in just 8.5 overs with Hardik Pandya (48), and 37 in 3.2 overs with Mahendra Singh Dhoni (27). Kohli knew that the dry Oval pitch would be hard and will have plenty of runs in it and hence elected to bat first after winning the toss.

Australia’s batting struggled against a disciplined bowling of the Indian pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Australia threw away their wickets at crucial stages and were bowled for 316.

Opener and captain Finch blundered by going for a non-existent second run and got run out. David Warner, who has played Chahal in the IPL, fell to his trap. Usman Khawaja paid the price for not respecting the world’s finest bowler Bumrah by attempting a paddle shot. When Australia needed 115 runs in the last 10.2 overs, Smith got trapped leg before by Kumar for 69. When Kumar then clean bowled Marcus Stoinis for a duck, and the dangerous Glenn Maxwell too perished for 28, Indian fans began their victory celebrations.

Earlier in the day, through the first six of the day from Sharma off Nathan Coulter-Nile to deep square leg in the 17th over, India announced that they are in full control of the reputed Australian attack. Sharma reached his 50 in 62 balls but perished edging Coulter-Nile to wicketkeeper Alex Carey. His 70-ball knock did frustrate the Australians.

Dhawan sailed past many landmarks during his knock. He completed 1,000 runs in the UK, breaking Viv Richards’s record of 1000 runs, which took 21 innings.

Speaking during the break, Dhawan mentioned that he enjoys playing on this ground. Without trying to be modest, he added that he played it very smartly and calmly, and also that his record in ICC tournaments has been pretty good.

Dhawan’s century got the Indian fans so excited that when he hit Mitchell Starc high to be caught by substitute Nathan Lyon at deep wicket, he was given a standing ovation on his way out.

Hardik played the role of a pinch-hitter with elegance from the 37th over. He was lucky to survive a chance before opening his account when wicketkeeper Carey did not hold on to the thick edge from him off Coulter-Nile.

From 236 for 2 in 40 overs, India accelerated their run rate. Hardik’s first six off Maxwell was hit with his brute power over deep midwicket. His second one was a slog shot off Zampa over deep square leg, while the third was a straight one over the non-striker, off Pat Cummins. When Kohli hit his first six through a short-arm jab off Starc, it flew over the long on like a rocket. Pandya’s 27 run knock ended when he mistimed a lofted drive of Cummins. Dhoni and Kohli further speeded up the scoreboard before a Dhoni drive was clutched by bowler Marcus Stoinis on his follow through.

Scoreboard

India

R. Sharma c Carey b Coulter-Nile 57

S. Dhawan c sub (Lyon) b Starc 117

V. Kohli c Cummins b Stoinis 82

H. Pandya c Finch b Cummins 48

MS Dhoni c and b Stoinis 27

KL Rahul not out 11

K. Jadhav not out 0

Extras (lb3, w7) 10

Total (five wickets, 50 overs) 352

Fall of wickets: 1-127 (Sharma), 2-220 (Dhawan), 3-301 (Pandya), 4-338 (Dhoni), 5-348 (Kohli)

Bowling: Cummins 10-0-55-1 (3w); Starc 10-0-74-1; Coulter-Nile 10-1-63-1 (1w); Maxwell 7-0-45-0; Zampa 6-0-50-0; Stoinis 7-0-62-2 (3w).

Australia

D. Warner c Bhuvneshwar b Chahal 56

A. Finch (c) run out 36

S. Smith lbw Bhuvneshwar 69

U. Khawaja b Bumrah 42

G. Maxwell c (sub) Ravindra Jadeja b Chahal 28

M. Stoinis b Bhuvneshwar 0

A. Carey not out 55

N. Coulter-Nile c Kohli b Bumrah 4

P. Cummins c Dhoni b Bumrah 8

M. Starc run out 3

Extras (b 3, lb 3, w 7, nb 1) 14

Total (all out in 50 overs) 316

Fall of wickets: 1- 61, 2-133, 3-202, 4- 238, 5- 238, 6-244, 7-283, 8-300, 9-313

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 10-0-50-3 (1w); Jasprit Bumrah 10-1-61-3 (1w); Hardik Pandya 10-0-68-0 (2w, 1b); Kuldeep Yadav 9-0-55-0; Yuzvendra Chahal 10-0-62-2 (1); Kedar Jadhav 1-0-14-0 (2)

Toss: India

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Ian Gould (ENG)

TV umpire: Nigel Llong (ENG)