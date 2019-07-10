Ross Taylor top-scored with 74 as New Zealand reached 239 for eight in 50 overs

India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli after making a catch of New Zealand's Tom Latham during the World Cup first semi-final at Old Trafford in Manchester, on July 10, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

London:New Zealand has set India a target of 240 to reach the Cricket World Cup final after adding 28 runs to its overnight total on the resumption of the rain-hit last-four match in Manchester.

The Black Caps resumed at Old Trafford on 211-5 with 3.5 overs left, and ended its 50 overs on 239-8.

Two wickets fell in two balls, and Ravindra Jadeja was central to both of them. The India allrounder ran out Ross Taylor for a team-high 73 with a throw from midwicket that struck the one stump he could see.

Jadeja then took a high catch as he retreated toward the boundary at deep midwicket to remove Tom Latham for 10 off Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the start of the next over.

Off the final ball of the next-to-last over, Matt Henry (1) heaved Kumar high into the leg side and straight to Virat Kohli.

Mitchell Santner (9) and Trent Boult (3) were the not-out batsmen.